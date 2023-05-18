Watch ‘Protecting our children: A town hall on youth gun violence in Baltimore’

Published on: May 18, 2023 3:55 PM EDT|Updated on: May 18, 2023 4:30 PM EDT

Town Hall on gun violence among Baltimore youths.
In response to the record number of shootings of high school-age teens in Baltimore, WJZ-TV and The Baltimore Banner will present a town hall exploring ways to address youth violence in Baltimore.

The town hall will be 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the University of Baltimore and will air live on WJZ. You can also watch it below or on WJZ-TV’s website.

