In response to the record number of shootings of high school-age teens in Baltimore, WJZ-TV and The Baltimore Banner will present a town hall exploring ways to address youth violence in Baltimore.
The town hall will be 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the University of Baltimore and will air live on WJZ. You can also watch it below or on WJZ-TV’s website.
