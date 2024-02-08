Baltimore County Police are investigating an alleged domestic assault involving Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, The Baltimore Banner has confirmed.

The investigation also includes a police department in Acton, Massachusetts, which acknowledged a domestic violence incident report related to an incident in Baltimore County last month and involving Flowers.

Acton Police declined to release the report, citing state laws that keep confidential communications between victims and police in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault. An Acton Police spokesman also cited the law and declined to answer questions on the matter.

When asked if they were investigating Flowers, Baltimore County Police also acknowledged that the department had been made aware of an alleged assault in the Owings Mills area on Jan. 21. A spokesman said the matter was pending and the department would not release additional details at this time.

Flowers has not been charged with a crime. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

A Ravens team spokesman did not respond to questions about the investigation.

Flowers’ agent, Zac Hiller, did not immediately return messages Thursday afternoon.

Flowers played in the AFC championship game a week after county police received the report.

Flowers, who was a standout at Boston College, was the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2023 and is coming off the best season for a first-year receiver in franchise history. He set rookie records for catches (77) and receiving yards (858) and added six total touchdowns in 16 games. Flowers also led the Ravens in the playoffs with nine catches for 156 yards and a touchdown, though his goal-line fumble in the championship game proved costly in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The issue of domestic violence has loomed large over the NFL since former Ravens running back Ray Rice was arrested and charged for assaulting his then-fiancée in 2014. The charges led to his suspension and eventual release, and since then owner Steve Bisciotti has largely held to a zero-tolerance policy for players accused of domestic violence.

After drafting Flowers No. 22 overall in April, general manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens had done a “lot of research” on Flowers and hadn’t “come across many more impressive, just, face-to-face prospects that I’ve ever interviewed.”