The morning that neighbors observed Baltimore County Police outside of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers’ Owings Mills home, dispatchers received a 911 call from a distressed woman that was geolocated to the house next door, a recording shows.

The dispatch recording provides some new insight into a domestic assault investigation involving Flowers that reached police departments in two states. Fox45, which first reported on the Jan. 16 recording, also reported that neighbors said police were at Flowers’ home the same morning.

Flowers has not been charged with a crime.

On the recording reviewed by The Baltimore Banner, a dispatcher can be heard calling for an officer to check a location in Flowers’ block. The address is next door to Flowers’ home, though the dispatcher noted the location was determined using geolocation technology.

The dispatcher says that a woman was called back — indicating a 911 hang-up — and that she was crying. She said she didn’t have an emergency, “but seemed in distress when she hung up the phone,” the dispatcher says.

It’s unclear what if anything county police did in response to the call. County police refused to confirm a visit to the home or that a call was received.

Earlier in the week, in response to questions about Flowers, police confirmed that as of Jan. 21 they were looking into an alleged assault but could not provide additional details.

Late Friday, after receiving multiple inquiries from The Baltimore Banner about that the investigation and any prior 911 calls, the department issued a statement that said: “The department has an open investigation and is working to determine if any crime has occurred. Any statement that confirms Zay Flowers as a suspect is inaccurate.”

Police in Acton, Massachusetts, also acknowledged a domestic violence incident report related to an alleged incident in Baltimore County last month that involved Flowers, but declined to release the report, citing state laws that keep confidential communications between victims and police in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault. An Acton Police spokesman also cited the law and declined to answer questions on the matter.

“We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time,” a Ravens spokesman said Thursday afternoon.

Flowers, who was a standout at Boston College, was the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2023 and is coming off the best season for a first-year receiver in franchise history. He set rookie records for catches (77) and receiving yards (858) and added six total touchdowns in 16 games.

Flowers also led the Ravens in the playoffs with nine catches for 156 yards and a touchdown, though his goal-line fumble in the championship game proved costly in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.