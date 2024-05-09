The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys for former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby have until the end of Thursday to file memos outlining what punishment they will request at her sentencing on perjury and mortgage fraud charges.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015 to 2023, is set to be sentenced May 23 in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of perjury and one count of making a false statement on a loan application. She maintains her innocence, and she’s been on a media blitz seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden.

In 2020, Mosby twice certified that she experienced an “adverse financial consequence” to withdraw a total of $90,000 from a retirement account that she otherwise would not have been able to access using a provision of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. A jury determined she lied on those documents.

Mosby used that money to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s southwest Gulf Coast. A jury concluded that she also lied when she claimed in a letter that her husband, Nick, had agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing. They’ve since divorced.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ivan Bates defeated Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary in 2022 and ran unopposed on Election Day.

Last week, Mosby appeared on “The ReidOut” with Joy Reid on MSNBC and declared, “I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, nothing illegal, nothing criminal.”

The NAACP and a coalition of more than a dozen organizations sent a letter Tuesday calling on Biden to pardon Mosby.

On Wednesday, Mosby and Angela Rye joined the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” and again proclaimed her innocence.

This story will be updated.