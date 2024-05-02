The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday ahead of her sentencing in federal court and declared that she’s done “absolutely nothing wrong” and asserted that she was “politically targeted.”

In an interview on “The ReidOut” with Joy Reid, Mosby, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015 to 2023, said she thought that an online petition asking President Joe Biden to pardon her was appropriate.

Mosby said it “makes absolutely no sense, it’s illogical” that she would be separated from her two children for withdrawing “my own money” — an argument that U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby prohibited the defense from making at trial.

“I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, nothing illegal, nothing criminal,” Mosby said.

Mosby, 44, is set to be sentenced on May 23 in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of perjury as well as one count of making a false statement on a loan application.

In 2020, Mosby twice said on a form that she experienced an “adverse financial consequence” to withdraw $90,000 from a retirement account under a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. She used that money to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida. A jury decided that she lied on the form.

When Mosby submitted a letter to the mortgage company claiming that her husband at the time, Nick, had agreed to gift her $5,000 toward the condo, a jury also determined that was untrue. The Mosbys have since divorced.

She said, “Something like this goes beyond Marilyn Mosby.”

“If they can do this to Marilyn Mosby, who had the audacity to challenge the status quo, they can do this to anybody,” she said.

Investigators acted not only to get her out of office, she said, but to demonize and vilify her. “Break me psychologically. Break me professionally. Break me spiritually. Break me financially,” she said. “I’ve lost everything.”

Neither Federal Public Defender James Wyda, one of Mosby’s attorneys, nor Angelina Thompson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, could immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Reid asked Mosby if she would advise other prosecutors to go as hard as she did with progressive actions.

“I mean, justice is always worth the price paid for its pursuit,” Mosby said. “I would not do anything differently. And I know that God does not forsake the righteous.”