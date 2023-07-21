Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby filed for divorce from City Council President Nick Mosby on Friday morning after 17 years of marriage, online court records show.

The power couple have been a fixture of Baltimore politics for more than a decade, and often appeared together in each other’s campaign literature and at public appearances.

“After careful consideration and much prayer, we have decided to end our marriage,” the Mosbys told The Baltimore Banner in a joint statement.

“We want to emphasize our commitment as strong co-parents moving forward ... our dedication to our family and community remains unwavering,” they said.

They added they will not provide any further comments or interviews regarding the divorce proceedings at this time and asked for privacy, especially for their two daughters, ages 12 and 14.

The records show the former prosecutor filed for limited divorce. Under Maryland law, a limited divorce does not end a marriage but provides a mechanism for spouses to go before the court to address issues such as finances and child custody. Absolute divorce legally ends a marriage.

The filing asks the court for joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s children and for the court to order the council president to continue to provide health insurance for the family, contribute to school and transportation costs, and cover “extraordinary medical expenses.”

It also includes a petition to shield the divorce hearing from the public. The filing was first reported by the Baltimore Brew.

Marilyn Mosby, 43, has continued to make headlines after she lost the 2022 Democratic primary to Ivan Bates and exited office earlier this year with a pending trial on federal charges of perjury and mortgage fraud.

Prosecutors say she lied about a financial hardship in order to access retirement funds without financial penalty under a federal coronavirus relief law that temporarily relaxed regulations, and then lied on a mortgage application tied to the purchase of two Florida properties. Mosby has maintained her innocence; her defense has complained that she is being selectively prosecuted due to her race and politics.

One of the federal perjury charges involves what Marilyn Mosby knew about a lien the Internal Revenue Service placed on the Mosbys’ property in 2020 for $45,000 in unpaid taxes over three years. Marilyn Mosby has said her husband lied to her and told her the lien had been paid off — it was paid in June 2021 — but federal prosecutors say documents prove Marilyn Mosby knew in early 2021 the lien had not been paid off.

Nick Mosby has not been charged in the case.

Nick Mosby, 44, has served as City Council president since 2020 and is running for reelection next year. He previously represented Maryland’s 40th District in the state House of Delegates and Baltimore’s 7th District on the City Council.

Both politicians have functioned as lightning rods throughout their careers.

Marilyn Mosby upset incumbent State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein in the 2014 Democratic primary, entering office months before Freddie Gray died in a hospital from injuries sustained in police custody. She made a momentous decision to charge officers involved with Gray’s arrest and transport with crimes, including reckless endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and second degree depraved heart murder, which catapulted her to national attention.

In 2016, the then-city prosecutor dropped all charges against the officers, after a trial for one officer ended with a hung jury and a mistrial and a judge acquitted two others.

Nick Mosby went viral when he used a Fox News interview to discuss the socioeconomic factors and disinvestment in Black neighborhoods that contributed to the unrest in Baltimore following Gray’s death.