Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Tuesday of lying on the mortgage application for one of two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who was in office from 2015-2023, stood trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

The jury determined that she lied when she wrote a letter claiming that her husband had agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing toward a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s southwest Gulf Coast. The jury acquitted Mosby of a similar charges related to her purchase of a home in Kissimmee, Florida, near Orlando.

Federal prosecutors alleged that she was a smart and sophisticated lawyer who repeatedly lied to influence lenders while serving as the elected state’s attorney of the largest city in Maryland. Mosby’s attorneys contended that their client was a rookie when it came to real estate and acted in good faith, relying on family members and licensed professionals to help her navigate an unfamiliar and complicated process.

The jury deliberated for more than seven hours.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Delaney and Aaron Zelinsky called six witnesses in their document-heavy case who outlined how Mosby and her husband at the time owed tens of thousands of dollars in federal taxes, which resulted in the Internal Revenue Service obtaining a more than $45,000 tax lien against them in 2020.

Later, Mosby filled out a mortgage application for a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and did not disclose that she owed taxes and certified that she was neither delinquent nor in default on any federal debt, according to testimony.

Though Mosby signed a document stating that she would use the property as a second home and maintain exclusive control over it for at least one year, testimony revealed, she signed a contract a week earlier with a property management and vacation rental company, Executive Villas Florida.

Next, Mosby filled out a mortgage application for a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, testimony showed, and again did not disclose that she owed taxes and certified that she was neither delinquent nor in default on any federal debt.

Mosby wrote a letter in which she reported that she and her family had spent the past 70 days in Florida. But, according to testimony, she had only spent the last 37 days in the state.

She also submitted a letter claiming that her husband had agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing.

Meanwhile, FBI forensic accountant Jenna Bender testified, bank records showed that Mosby provided him with that money after receiving her next paycheck. The government also recalled her as a witness rebuttal.

“There is only one person responsible for these lies,” Zelinsky said in his closing argument. “The only person responsible for these lies is the person who lied over and over and over again, the former chief prosecutor for the city of Baltimore: Marilyn J. Mosby.”

Meanwhile, Federal Public Defender James Wyda and Assistant Federal Public Defenders Maggie Grace and Sedira Banan, Mosby’s attorneys, called eight witnesses including their client’s now ex-husband, Nick, a Democrat who’s president of Baltimore City Council.

He took the blame for creating the tax debt and testified that he repeatedly lied to her about taking care of it to protect their family.

Her mortgage broker, Gilbert Bennett, said he helped her with the mortgage applications and stated that the liabilities listed in the documents came from a credit report.

His testimony revealed that he suggested submitting a letter of explanation. Bennett also brought up the concept of a gift letter after the mortgage company would not accept $5,000 from a bank account that Mosby shared with one of her daughters.

Later, Mosby testified that she read the mortgage applications and believed that the information in them was accurate. She said she was a first-time home buyer and trusted her husband, her real estate agent and her mortgage broker.

“You will see that the evidence is the reality of life. And the reality of life is messy and complicated,” Grace said in her closing argument. “But complicated does not mean criminal.”

Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she charged six Baltimore Police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man who died from injuries sustained in custody. None of the cases resulted in convictions.

She ran for a third term as state’s attorney but lost in the Democratic primary in 2022. Ivan Bates, a defense attorney and a former assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore, came out on top and ran unopposed on Election Day.

In 2023, Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury after a jury concluded that she twice lied on a form to withdraw $90,000 that she would not have otherwise been able to access from a retirement account using a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. She then used that money for the down payments on the house and condo.

By choosing to testify, Mosby opened the door to the jury learning about her previous convictions.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby presided over the trial.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.