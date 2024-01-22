The mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is set to begin Monday with opening statements.

Mosby, a Democrat who served two terms from 2015-23, is charged in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt with two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. She’s accused of lying on mortgage applications for two luxury vacation homes: a house in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the Gulf Coast.

In 2020, Mosby filled out a mortgage application for the home in Kissimmee but did not disclose that she owed federal taxes and that the Internal Revenue Service had obtained a more than $45,000 tax lien against her and her husband at the time, federal prosecutors allege. They’ve since divorced.

Though Mosby signed a document agreeing that she would maintain “exclusive control” over the property for at least one year, prosecutors assert, she authorized a contract one week before closing on the house with a vacation home management company.

Mosby also did not disclose that she owed federal taxes or report the existence of the tax lien when she filled out a mortgage application in 2021 for the condo in Longboat Key, prosecutors allege.

She submitted one letter to the mortgage company falsely claiming that she’d been living for the past 70 days in Florida, prosecutors reported, and another letter that asserted her husband had agreed to gift her $5,000 toward the condo.

Bank records revealed that she sent him $5,000 after she got paid, prosecutors allege, and he wired the money to an escrow agent.

Federal Public Defender James Wyda and Assistant Federal Public Defenders Maggie Grace and Sedira Banan are representing Mosby. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Zelinsky and Sean Delaney are prosecuting the case.

In 2023, Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury. She lied to withdraw $90,000 that she otherwise would not have been able to access from a retirement account under a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and used that money for the down payments on the home and condo.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby has delayed sentencing until after the conclusion of the second trial. Mosby faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count, though people typically receive a punishment that’s far less.

Mosby, who turns 44 Monday, has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

Her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, is on the list of potential witnesses. He’s running for reelection this year and faces challengers in the Democratic primary.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.