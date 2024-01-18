A jury was seated on Thursday in the second trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who’s accused of making false statements on mortgage applications for two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said both sides will deliver their opening statements in the case when the trial resumes on Monday.

Mosby, 43, a Democrat who served two terms from 2015-2023, is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. She’s accused of lying on mortgage applications for a home in Kissimmee Florida, not far from Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida.

She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

Federal Public Defender James Wyda and Assistant Federal Public Defenders Maggie Grace and Sedira Banan are representing Mosby. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Zelinsky and Sean Delaney are prosecuting the case.

In 2023, Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury for lying to withdraw $90,000 that she otherwise would not have been able to access under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, from a retirement account. She used that money for down payments on the home and condo.

Mosby faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each of those counts, though people typically receive punishments that are far less. She will not be sentenced until after the conclusion of the second trial.

Ivan Bates, a defense attorney who previously worked as an assistant state’s attorney in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, defeated Mosby in the Democratic primary in 2022 and ran unopposed on Election Day.

Following the first trial, the Maryland Office of Bar Counsel moved to suspend Mosby’s law license.