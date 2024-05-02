The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Baltimore County judge on Thursday for a second time postponed the trial of a man who’s accused of shooting two police officers and sparking a dayslong manhunt.

Circuit Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. found that there were adequate grounds to delay the case of David Linthicum, 25, of Cockeysville, who had been scheduled to stand trial on May 20. He’s charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and related offenses in the shootings of Baltimore County Police Officer Barry Jordan and Detective Jonathan Chih in 2023.

No new trial date was selected.

Linthicum was first scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 2, 2023, but a judge delayed the case because of ongoing discovery issues.

Police first responded to Linthicum’s home on Powers Avenue near Sherwood Road after his father, John, or Whit, called to report that his son was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Linthicum’s attorneys, Deborah Katz Levi and James Dills, have accused the state of engaging in a “pattern of prosecutorial misconduct” and asked a judge to throw out the charges against their client or bar all witnesses from the Baltimore County Police Department from testifying at trial.

Levi is director of special litigation for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender in Baltimore. Dills is district public defender for Baltimore County.

Deputy State’s Attorney John Cox and Assistant State’s Attorney Zarena Sita have stated that those allegations are “incorrect” and “based upon misunderstood and misstated assertions of fact.” Prosecutors opposed the request to postpone the trial.

Linthicum is being held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center.