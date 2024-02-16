David Linthicum’s attorneys reported that their client has been denied adequate medical care in the Baltimore County Detention Center and asked a judge to release him on home detention.

A man who’s accused of shooting two Baltimore County Police officers and sparking a dayslong manhunt that closed schools will not be released on home detention, a judge has ruled.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. wrote in a one-page order dated Tuesday that there was “not a sufficient legal or factual basis” for him to reconsider his previous decision to hold David Linthicum without bail. The order was docketed on Wednesday.

In a petition filed Feb. 4, Linthicum’s attorneys, Deborah Katz Levi and James Dills, wrote that their client has not been receiving adequate medical care in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Levi is the director of special litigation for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender in Baltimore. Dills is the district public defender for Baltimore County.

Linthicum, 25, of Cockeysville, is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and related offenses in the shootings of Officer Barry Jordan and Detective Jonathan Chih during Feb. 8-9, 2023.

Levi and Dills have described what took place as a call for help that went horribly and tragically wrong.

Linthicum is scheduled to appear back in court for a motions hearing on March 20. His trial is set to begin on May 20.