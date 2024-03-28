The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a cargo ship, resulting in the death of six construction workers and partially shutting down the Port of Baltimore. In the wake of the disaster, people from the Baltimore community and beyond are coming together to show support for victims, first responders and port workers.

“Baltimore is strong, Maryland is strong and together we will help our communities recover from this unthinkable tragedy,” Mayor Brandon Scott wrote in an X post, formerly Twitter.

Here are some ways to help the families, port workers and first responders impacted by the bridge collapse.

Donation drives

The Latino Racial Justice Circle, a nonprofit group of volunteer community advocates and allies who support the Spanish-speaking community in Baltimore, wanted to be proactive in their outreach of support to the families of the construction workers who were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

LRJC, without knowing what the families need at this time, decided to start a GoFundMe campaign.

In roughly six hours, almost $100,000 dollars was donated.

“We raised so much money so fast,” said Susana Barrios, vice president of the Latino Justice Circle.

Given the size of the fund, LRJC closed the GoFundMe campaign and passed it off to the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to handle and eventually distribute funds to the victims families and families of survivors.

Donations are still being accepted. Any individuals or organizations that wish to make ongoing donations or a larger one-time contribution can contact Rachel Donegan, director of partnerships at Baltimore Civic Fund.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We are so grateful for the community wanting to be so supportive,” Barrios said.

The Baltimore Chapter of the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association is also collecting donations after receiving outpouring requests to support.

“We are devastated by the recent events involving the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and its effect on our Baltimore community. However, we’re also so proud of our Coast Guard members, partner agencies, and other first responders who are tirelessly working around the clock these past few days,” the chapter wrote in a Facebook post.

The chapter is “assisting relief efforts for our people by collecting donations to disseminate.”

The North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department is collecting any and all non-perishable items to deliver to first responders. Items donated so far include water, Gatorade, energy drinks, crackers and protein bars.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Drink, eat and support

Dundalk’s Key Brewing Co. is hosting a “Support the Port” event Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Drafts will be flowing, as Key Brewing will donate 10% of all beer sales to support local port workers.

Maryland Waterways Foundation will also collect donations Friday evening at Key Brewing and a T-shirt sale will benefit the emergency workers fund set up by the Baltimore chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

For the next month, Max’s Taphouse in Fells Point is donating 100% of sales from all Key Brewing Co. kegs to families.

“We know this is only a drop in the bucket, but we hope to send some support to those who lost loved ones while also supporting a brewery that has certainly been impacted hard as well,” Max’s Taphouse wrote in a Facebook post.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Baltimore is a strong and resilient city. We are honored to be a part of it. And together, we will rebuild.”

The Hickory Lodge, in Bel Air, will donate 10% of all sales made during Easter weekend “to assist the families affected by this tragedy,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant will also have a collection box.