Experience Earth Day with various celebratory and beautification efforts in a ton of different ways Monday. And with Arbor Day not too far behind on Friday, opportunities to plant trees are plentiful.

Community cleanups and tree plantings are not the only ways Marylanders can show support for environmental conservation. Regionally, people can engage by taking public transit and working alongside park staff.

Community cleanups, events

Saturday, April 20

Spring into action at Turner Station to garden, pick up trash, and learn more about the role we all play in the environment. A welcome breakfast, group photo and lunch will take place at 23 Rayme Road in Dundalk from 7 a.m. to noon.

CareFirst, a health insurance provider, will host a cleanup in Canton’s Waterfront Park areas at 1501 South Clinton Street. Attendees can stick around for food and hear guests speak on the importance of a clean environment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Friends of Herring Run Parks will clean their park at 3900 Belair Road from 10 a.m. to noon. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes and bring a water bottle.

In Columbia, the Merriweather District will have its second annual Earth Day celebration at Color Burst Park from 10 a.m. to noon at 6000 Merriweather Drive. Free tree seedlings, yoga, a sustainable maker’s market, face painting, recycling relays and more are expected.

An Earth Day Celebration at Aberdeen Festival Park will take place in downtown Aberdeen from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

The Society of American Military Engineers Mid-Maryland Post will clean up Edgewood Neighborhood Park in Montgomery County from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In Howard County, Upcycled will hold its first cleanup of the year in Savage Mill Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will host a citywide Spring Cleanup and Community Day of Service. Residents, volunteer groups, and community associations can register to be part of the cleanup of various communities around the city. The event is April 27, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Severna Park’s 22nd Earth Day Festival will be held at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizations, vendors and school groups with gather with community members to learn more about the planet.

Tree plantings

Saturday, April 20

Join the Mount Vernon-Belvedere Neighborhood Association to celebrate their planting of 1,000 trees and the 2022 Chesapeake Bay Trust Urban Tree Grant Program. A tree planting will be held at 1010 Morton St. (across from Baby’s on Fire) in Baltimore.

Monday, April 22

Using public transportation is not quite the same as planting a tree, but its close enough for the Maryland Transit Authority. The agency wants riders to join in on Earth Day by using public transit to help decrease carbon footprints. All local bus, Light Rail and MARC Train services will be free on Monday.

Washington County’s Division of Environmental Management invites community members to plant 40 to 50 trees with them at 10 a.m. to noon at Doub’s Woods Park, 1307 Maryland Ave., in Hagerstown.

Wednesday, April 24

In Northwest Baltimore, staff members of Blue Water Baltimore will plant trees in the Howard Park community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Approximate locations and details will be shared with those who register.

Friday, April 26

Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Chesapeake Conservation & Climate Corps will host students and recent graduates pursuing careers in climate advocacy to plant 400 trees on a farm along Catoctin Creek in Frederick County on Arbor Day. The meet up will be held at Summer’s Hill Farm, located at 5044 Broad Run Road, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Baltimore County will celebrate Arbor Day this year by offering free trees to residents. Trees may be pre-ordered online and picked up on April 26 and April 27 by appointment only, or will be available at a first come, first served event on April 28.