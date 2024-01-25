The Baltimore Banner selected 13 community leaders as its 2024 Emerging Leaders honorees, who will be recognized at an event in May.
This is the second year for the event, which launched in 2023 to shine a light on the next generation of leaders under the age of 40 who are making an impact in their community. The honorees were determined to be rising leaders driving change throughout Maryland and have shown a personal commitment to serving the community.
All honorees were nominated by colleagues, leaders or peers. A selection committee made up of members from The Baltimore Banner along with a group of leaders in the community vetted the nominations and selected the final list of honorees.
Here are the honorees:
Max Altmark, CFO, Concentric Educational Solutions
Dr. Christina Brown, pediatrician and module leader for Baltimore Pediatrics, Kaiser Permanente, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group
Chelsea Crawford, partner, Brown, Goldstein & Levy
Tyde-Courtney Edwards, founding director, Ballet After Dark
Veronica Jackson, executive director, PIVOT women’s reentry and workforce development program
Tonaeya Moore, director of policy, CASH Campaign of Maryland
Loren Nelson, founder, The Glow Forward Foundation
Danielle Nickles, child protection program coordinator, GBMC HealthCare
Matthew Reeds, deputy director, Baltimore Homecoming
Taiisha Swinton-Buck, executive director, city schools’ high school instructional leadership
Ryan Turner, executive director, GreenLight Fund
Derrick Whiting, healing city coordinator, Baltimore City Health Department
Cariema Wood, senior corporate community impact specialist, Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.