MCB Real Estate has purchased three multi-family buildings and will keep about half the units at reduced rates

With a requirement of adding 1,000 affordable housing units to its housing stock by 2028, Baltimore County government leaders have struck a deal with Baltimore City-based developer P. David Bramble to preserve nearly 500 below market rate units for the next four decades.

The agreement allows the developer to substitute a negotiated payment for annual property taxes, called a payment in lieu of taxes exemption, or PILOT, for at least 20 years. The developer also will receive a deferred loan of about $6 million, according to a news release reviewed by The Baltimore Banner ahead of a Friday news event. In exchange, Bramble’s MCB Real Estate will keep the units at reduced rates for up to 40 years.

The deal was negotiated with aid from Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Urban Investment Group,

The county, bound to a federal compliance agreement that requires it to create hundreds more units of affordable housing to right decades of discriminatory housing practices, said it has reached about half its 1,000-unit goal, with another 11% added from the terms of the deal alone. The 460 preserved units represent the largest affordable housing deal in its history, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Friday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Attainable housing is a top priority for our administration, and we are proud of the ways in which we continue to develop and secure new ways for hardworking families to access quality housing options in every community across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said in a statement.

The units are spread across three sites: the 258-unit Springs Townhomes in Parkville, the 201-unit Beacon Pointe Apartments and Townhomes in Sparrows Point; and the 459-unit BLVD at White Springs in Nottingham. According to online property records, MCB purchased the Parkville site in early August for nearly $72 million. Property records were not available for the other two buildings.

The city-based real estate firm, which holds the development rights at Harborplace, has a portfolio that includes mixed-use and commercial projects in Glen Burnie, Greektown and Hampden. It also has joined forces with Schwaber Holdings, the owner of the Lutherville Station property north of Towson where some of the community has opposed redevelopment, on the Madison Park North development project in West Baltimore.

Bramble said the firm would extensively renovate the properties and offer the affordable units in a variety of floor plans. Of the 460 units, 350 will be offered to people earning no more than 80% of the area median income and 110 will be designated for people earning no more than 60% of the area median income, which Maryland and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development define as around $76,000 for a two-person household.

Olszewski, who is running for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives soon to be vacated by veteran Democrat C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, has long been vocal about his eagerness to collaborate with private sector on his “attainable” housing goals, a term he uses to describe high-quality and reduced priced units.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

At the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition’s annual meeting this past November, Olszewski told a packed room during a panel discussion that the county stood ready and able to make financing deals work.

“We have real dollars and real money. We are open to, and actively pursuing, TIFs [tax increment financing] and PILOTs and other ways to make sure we are giving you that bridge financing so that these housing deals work,” Olszewski said during remarks.

He also noted during the discussion the strides the county has made toward its housing needs during his tenure, which includes building up the county’s first governmental housing department; creating and funding an account solely dedicated to housing needs; and other legislation such as standardizing the process to designate properties as “vacant” and prohibiting housing discrimination by source of income.

The Baltimore County Council already has approved the loan agreement and will review the terms of the PILOT in a resolution over the coming months.

This article will be updated.