The first 911 call about the fire that spread across three Baltimore rowhomes in the city’s northwest district came shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. By 9 p.m., one firefighter was dead and four others were being treated for injuries, fire officials announced outside of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland.

What happened in between? Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James Wallace said the circumstances surrounding the fire and its aftermath are all under investigation, which is being supported by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators and Maryland State Fire Marshals.

Here’s what we know now.

Injured are being treated for burns

Wallace said one firefighter died as a result of the fire and four others were injured and being treated for varying degrees of burns. One of the injured firefighters was expected to be released within a day.

Wallace also said no civilians, or residents, were harmed in the fire but did not give additional details about them.

The firefighters’ identities have not been released. The four wounded firefighters were being treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital and shock trauma, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said Thursday night.

A spokesman from the University of Maryland Medical System declined to comment on the status of the injured being treated within the medical network, and a representative from Bayview did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fire grew ‘very rapidly’

Though it’s not clear how the fire started or how long it took to extinguish, Wallace said late Thursday that a rapid intervention team went to “attack” the blaze Thursday afternoon and began fighting it from the front and back of the home on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Ave.

It’s not clear why, but as the crew fought the fire, it “started to grow very rapidly,” Wallace said. He said the damage spread across at least three homes.

Cartwright, the fire department spokesman, said the homes did not collapse in this case — unlike the January 2022 Stricker Street fire, which killed three city firefighters — and it’s likely the firefighters responded to a scene with “visibility zero” due to the smoke and “superheated” temperatures rising as high as 1,200 degrees.

“It’s quite an extensive investigation that we have to perform. To get that narrative completely together, it’s like writing a book, so to speak,” he told reporters shortly after Thursday night’s news conference.

On Friday morning, five houses on the block were fenced off. One — the second unit from the end — had partially collapsed in the rear second-level and roof.

Baltimore City Fire Department and ATF officials examine multiple burned rowhomes in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Ave. on Friday, October 20, 2023. The fatal fire the previous night took the life of one firefighter and injured multiple others. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Smoke and particles fumigated the air Friday morning. The fire blew all windows out on the upper levels on four homes. Three homes were completed enveloped by ash. Charred wood and burned awnings slung low from each of the homes affected.

By midday Friday, Baltimore City Fire Department Special Services and Forensics units began assessing the four homes scorched in the Thursday fire. Linden Heights Avenue remain blocked off to oncoming traffic.

Randolph Parker, 74, stood along the gated scene taking pictures of one house — his sister’s — for their own records. She’s now staying with her daughter in another part of town.

”Well, you can’t cry over spilled milk,” Parker said. “We just sold our parents’ home and we put a lot of memorabilia in the basement, like pictures, sterling silver and other trinkets.”

Parker said he expected Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. to cut the electricity off in the four homes, but the scene needs to cleared first, he said. He hopes that he and his family will be able to also go in soon enough to recover anything that has not been lost.

Point of origin may have been a vacant house

Wallace said early indications show the fire started in an occupied home. But public records conflict with that narrative.

Late last month, a Baltimore home inspector visited the house where authorities say they believe the fire began and issued a violation for “building, fire and related codes of Baltimore City.” The homeowner was instructed to remediate the problem — a broken second-floor window — on or before Oct. 30, according to the violation notice. The house was deemed as a vacant house and “unfit for human habitation or other authorized use,” according to the notice.

Baltimore Department of Housing and Community Development spokeswoman Tammy Hawley declined to comment on the possible discrepancy, calling the matter an active investigation.

The neighboring homes on either side of the possible origin point have not been issued violation notices, according to the city’s violation and citation database. But a house located two houses down was deemed vacant in 2019 and was found by an inspector to lack gas and electric service.