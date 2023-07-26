Mayor Scott taps agency veteran to lead Baltimore City Fire Department

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday morning that he has tapped James Wallace to lead Baltimore City Fire Department, after eight months of a series of rotating interim leaders.

Wallace has served as the acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management, which is tasked with everything from pandemic response to creating and implementing citywide plans during hazardous weather, since 2020.

“I remain as committed to my job as I did when I began in 1990,” Wallace said at a news conference.

Scott will formally submit Wallace’s nomination to the city council at their next meeting in August.

After former chief Niles Ford resigned following a damning report about firefighter deaths at the scene of a 2021 fire at a Stricker St. vacant home, Scott appointed assistant chiefs Charles Svehla, Chris Caisse, and Dante Stewart to serve as interim fire chief on a rotating basis. On Wednesday, Wallace said they would return to their assistant chief posts, except for one of the men, who is retiring. He declined to name them.

