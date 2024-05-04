The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Mayor Brandon Scott reported having $450,000 on hand in the final days of the Democratic primary, while former mayor Sheila Dixon reported having $110,000, according to the last round of campaign finance reports released before the May 14 primary.

Money isn’t everything. But in the last week and change before Election Day, the amount of cash candidates have on hand will directly impact how many ads they can broadcast, how many mail pieces they can send registered Democrats, and how many campaign events they can host.

From April 3 to April 26, Scott reported raising about $331,000, including maximum donations from labor groups, and spent around $788,000 — a large sum to expend in less than a month. Most of that money went toward media buys,

Dixon raised about $120,000 and spent about $506,000. About $460,000 of that spending went toward media buys and brochures.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Businessman Bob Wallace spent and raised only about $29,000 and $24,000, respectively. He has about $415,000 on hand; most of that sum was self-financed.

An early-April survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner found that 40% of likely voters said they’d support Scott, while 32% said Dixon. Attorney Thiru Vignarajah netted 11% of support; his endorsement of Dixon pointed his base to the former mayor. Businessman Bob Wallace garnered 3% support. Ten percent of those polled were undecided.

With this week’s drop out of Vignarajah, the horse race gets even tighter. Vignarajah ran through public financing; he received just under $669,000 from the city. Baltimore’s public financing law makes clear that a candidate who drops out of a race is obligated to return money in their campaign accounts.

Mayor Brandon Scott

Scott continued to receive support from big labor unions. Several gave the maximum donation of $6,000: the International Association of Fire Fighters; the Baltimore Teachers Union; SEIU Local 500; Unite Here TIP State & Local Fund; the United Food and the Commercial Workers International Union; and an SEIU PAC.

Other donors contributed the maximum of $6,000: the Law Offices of Lisa M. Harris; Chris Billak of the construction firm Spiniello Companies; EJ Solimine of Spiniello Companies; Omar Ahmed Karim of Banneker Ventures; Arthur Ellis; Community Dev Holdings LLC; and GGC LLC.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Scott also received donations from current and former officials.

The campaigns of Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. and Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins donated $3,000 and $500, respectively.

Former mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake gave $4,000. Deputy mayor of health Letitia Dzirasa donated $2,500. Former public safety official Shantay Jackson donated $250. Scott’s former city lobbyist Natasha Mehu gave $100. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and City Administrator Faith Leach each gave $100. Baltimore City Schools board member Ashley Esposito gave $50. The homelessness activist Christina Flowers gave $80.

The Empower PAC and Randa Associates each gave $5,500. MAG- MacFarlane BP Management; Southfields of Elkton Development LLC; Diane Stollenwerk of Cornerstone Government Affairs; and Robert Moon of the Rockefeller Global Family Office each gave $5,000. The Baltimore Auto Recycling and Barrington Branch each donated $4,000. The electronic billboard company Orange Barrel Media gave $3,500. Saafir Raab of Interculture gave $3,885. THG Companies; Joe Trippi of Lever Communications; and Alexander Ritchie each gave $3,000.

Thomas Penny; Tong Shen of HH Fund; and Paul Strain of Venable each gave $2,500. Severn Development; SMART TD PAC; Tiffany Harvey of Cornerstone Government Affairs; Lauren Herron of Time Organization, Inc.; Jim Shea, Jr. of Royston, Mueller, McLean & Reid, LLP; Stephanie Shea of Johns Hopkins University; Mark Fetting; and Travis Holub each gave $2,000. Attorney Barry Glazer; Nicholas Manis of the lobbying firm Manis Canning & Associates; Greg Resh of Sagamore Ventures; Jennifer Smith of Sagamore Ventures; Bill Strurever of Cross Street Partners; Louis Kousouris of PAK Properties; Stella May Contracting, Inc.; and Marjorie Roswell each gave $1,500. Alexandra Hughes, a lobbyist with Blended Public Affairs; Mitchell Mirviss of Venable LLP; Craig Thompson of Venable LLP; Temescal Wellness of Maryland LLC; and the ticket sales company Live Nation each gave $1,000.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The campaign spent heavily, with a whopping $684,583 put toward media buys.

It also reported sending $44,500 to polling firm Global Strategy Group, LLC and spending $11,309 on staff salaries. Scott’s fundraiser Martin-Lauer Associates LLC received a $12,514 check.

The Scott campaign returned $16,250 in contributions, after receiving more than then $6,000 from several donors, including Alan Ingraham, Mark Sapperstein, Mark Joseph, Pennrose LLC and Brandon Wylie.

Sheila Dixon

Team Dixon received maximum donations of $6,000 from: Ian Arias, the co-founder of La Cité Development, LLC; Richard O. Berndt of Gallagher, Evelius and Jones LLP; PSH, LLC; and Universal Towing, LLC;

The campaign also received $5,000 from Winlee Foods LLC T/A Burger King and $4,600 from Malik Stuckey of Universal Towing. Benjamin Greenwald of Arrow Parking Corp. and the Ohio-based Healthcare Facility Management each donated $4,000.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stephen Burch; Bruce Fleming of Canusa Recycling; Lisa Harris Jones of the lobbyist firm Harris Jones Malone; Faith Millspaugh; and S&S Partners, LLC each contributed $3,000.

Pennrose, LLC and Steel Pro Inc. each donated $2,500.

Tim Conder of Charm City Brewing; Jackson Haden of Baltimore Recycling Center; Samuel Beyene; Jae Sul Kim of Aspen Dental; Jennet Oh of Randy’s Liquors; Young Ran Chang Smith of Greenmount St Center Inc.; and Watkins Security Agency, Inc. each donated $2,000. Jeffrey Dawson of District Contracting Group donated $1,600.

Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski; retired Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Wanda Heard, B&S Restaurant Crown Restaurant; Hana Badr of My Next Door Pharmacy; Elizabeth Blue; Richard Blue of Blue & Obrect Realty LLC; Larry Boltansky of B&B Realty Services; Barnett Carroll of Aegis Mechanical Corporation; Kermit Fowlkes of Focus Movers Relocation Service; Jehahn Corporation DBA Genesis; Mickey G LLC; Thomas Millspaugh of Venable LLP; Shina Parker of Integrity Title; Timothy Perry of Perry White Ross & Jacobson; Pedro Ponce of Priority Construction; Ted Shaw of Crown Foods; and Christopher Thomaskutty of Mercy Health Services donated $1,000.

Anirban Basu, an economist who backs the Renew Baltimore property tax reduction ballot initiative, donated $250.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dixon received $6,000 from the campaign of former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins.

The campaign spent about $390,000 on ad buys, and about $70,600 on printed media. In mid-March, team Dixon commissioned $33,000 worth of services from polling firm Hart Research Associates; that money was loaned and is still outstanding.

The campaign spent about $22,000 on staff salaries. About $15,700 was sent to fundraising firm Rice Consulting.

Bob Wallace

The businessman has largely self-funded his campaign. His April reported showed relatively little raising and spending. He started with about $410,000 on hand, and now has about $415,000. The Democrat raised only $29,000 and spent only $24,000.

Giving the maximum of $6,000: Henry Dudley of Colorado-based Dudley & Shanley, Inc.; Margaret Dudley,

Jeffrey Plank donated $2,500. John Graham donated $2,000. Michael Goulder; John Walters of Walters Relocations; and One Heart, LLC, The Cardiology Specialists donated $1,000,

Prince George’s County Councilman Edward Burroughs donated $100.

The campaign spent $3,325 on media, by far the least of all the major mayoral campaigns. Team Wallace also spent $2,500 on staff salaries, $3,000 on consulting fees and $2,750 on rent.