Property owners, housing advocates and city tenants who receive government subsidies took members of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services to task Tuesday morning, slamming them for being late to pay the third-party housing providers who are responsible for paying rent and other services on behalf of some of the area’s most vulnerable households.

Problems with the homeless services office’s late payments to contractors bubbled to the surface earlier this summer when a group of five tenants and their households faced eviction in August, all of whom were participating in a city program that guaranteed their rent and utility bills would be paid. But the tenants, some of them living with acute disabilities and recovering from substance abuse disorder, said their payments were outstanding for months. Representatives from the tenants’ landlord, Skyline Properties Management, blamed the eviction on failures by the homeless services contractor, Dayspring Programs, Inc., to pay the bills on time.

Dayspring and the homeless services offices have since shifted blame onto one another, with the city agency claiming that the provider has a contractual responsibility to pay the bills no matter how late it is reimbursed and the nonprofit organization arguing that it does not have the capacity to float the payments for so long without being made whole.

Irene Agustin, director of the homeless services office, told members of the City Council on Tuesday that she inherited many of the agency’s problems when she stepped into the role in 2021.

She said staff turnover, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, has affected how efficiently the office runs. The agency is tasked with overseeing large amounts of money from the federal government and understanding the many complex regulations attached to those funds, a challenge even with more staffing and resources than the office has now, she said.

“We are working to actively make those changes and to make the improvements that we need to in terms of financial management,” Agustin said, adding that the city’s Department of Finance will work to get the homelessness office into compliance.

She also outlined a number of steps and solutions the office has put forward, including hiring more staff, offering skills training opportunities and improving communication with service providers, landlords and tenants.

But Agustin also took aim at landlords, saying they should think twice before entering into contracts they can’t honor.

“They all have a role in this,” she said. “It’s about knowing our system, and how those pieces connect, and how they work together.”

A number of property owners spoke at Tuesday’s hearing, with one, Andrea Campo, saying during an emotional testimony that she has lost faith in the city’s ability to keep its promises.

Campo said her tenant has been hospitalized due to the stress caused by the missed rent payments. “She doesn’t deserve this,” Campo said.

Sandra Jones, at podium, addresses the Baltimore City Council on behalf of her daughter Kimberly Brown. Brown is a Dayspring program participant who may face eviction because City Hall did not pay her landlord rent. "The city of Baltimore and Dayspring made a commitment to us years ago," Brown said through her mother. (Emily Sullivan)

Testifying before members of the City Council, Sandra Jones said her daughter, Kimberly Brown — a Dayspring program participant — had been recovering from throat cancer treatment in the hospital when she learned she would be evicted. Brown is now unable to speak due to her condition.

Jones said Dayspring did not send a representative to rent court to testify on Brown’s behalf, and a judge sided in favor of the landlord. Brown has a 15-year-old daughter who has been traumatized by the threat of losing her housing, Jones said.

“The city, and Dayspring, made a commitment to us,” Jones said on Brown’s behalf. “I do not believe our children should suffer for an accounting error.”

All five Dayspring tenants have more than four judgements for missed rent payments entered against them in the last year — which, per city law, gives the landlord the authority to evict them even if they are able to clear the debt.

Representatives from Dayspring did not answer a series of questions from The Banner, but said in a lengthy, unsigned statement last month that they went from April to August without getting reimbursed by the homeless services office.

“Dayspring is a small nonprofit and is unable to front hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover the costs of this HUD/MOHS program,” the statement said. It faulted staffing problems in the homeless services office for some of the delays and said while there have been problems with late payments in the past, this year has been particularly difficult.

As the homeless services office confronts its relationships with landlords and service provides, it also is entangled in a separate matter involving a fumble of $10 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The loss of that funding could have lasting consequences, as HUD considers how well grant recipients comply with their funding rules before awarding more money in future years.

City Councilman Eric T. Costello asked Agustin to confirm whether that $10 million — which wound up being lost due largely to a series of clerical errors within the city agency — would be unrecoverable.

“Yes,” Agustin said.

Costello responded by calling the situation a “fiasco” that warrants concern from the council. City Councilman Mark Conway later called the fumble “embarrassing.”

“It’s very discouraging to learn today the extent of these issues, the breadth of them, the duress they put the city finances in,” Costello said.

Later on, Costello, referencing a letter that Mayor Brandon Scott