Mayor Brandon Scott will release the first public draft of Baltimore’s fiscal year 2024 budget, officially ushering in the beginning of what will be a historic budget season.

The $3.5 billion proposal would be about a 5% growth from fiscal year 2023, which will end on June 30.

By law, the council must approve a balanced budget by June 26. In the months before, the council will host hearings on the proposal for each agency, armed with a new power they have not held in more than a century: the authority to move money around the budget, given to them by voters in a 2020 ballot measure.

In years past, the legislative body has only been able to cut money — an authority the council has flexed for political gain in recent years.

Last budget season, the council voted for cuts of $500,000 from the sheriff’s department and $196,000 from the quasi-agency Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, following concerns about policies in both offices. In 2020, then-Council President Scott spearheaded the decision to cut $22 million from the Baltimore Police Department.

City’s school funding contribution set to rise by $79 million

The city’s revenue only grew by $90 million last year, finance officials attribute the smaller-than-usual growth to inflation.

Usually, the bulk of that additional revenue would go toward investments in salaries or capital projects. But this year, a new school funding law is hitting Baltimore with an unanticipated $79 million bill.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a sweeping 2021 law adding billions in new money, rewrote the formula that finances state schools. School budgets were previously calculated by the number of students and the district’s wealth; now, the new formula aims to close equity gaps by increasing funding for schools with high concentrations of poverty, in part with infusions of cash from other districts.

Initial estimates for the school funding law predicted that Baltimore would pay about $12 million more in fiscal year 2024 than it did the year before. “That assumption was based on the fact the factors that play into the formula stays constant,” Larsen said.

But because the city’s wealth slightly increased, the formula now places Baltimore in a tier of school district that receives about a one-third funding match from the state instead of a 100% match.

Now, the city is on the hook for an additional $50 million for a total of $79 million, a sum that Baltimore was not expected to be owe until fiscal year 2029.

All in all, Baltimore will pay about $392,658,600 to City Schools — about 18% of the city’s general fund budget. The state will contribute more than $1 billion.

The Scott administration plans to partially make up for the unexpected increase by taking $39 million from from the supplemental city balance fund, which is typically used to settle unexpected expenses such as lawsuit settlements. A withdrawal from the fund going into the budget has not happened since the Great Recession, city officials said. The withdrawal will leave the fund with $11 million and without the contribution of a few million the city usually puts in each year.

The fund should not be confused with the rainy day fund, a $158 million pot that Baltimore by law can only put toward unexpected emergencies, such as $8 million for pandemic-related spending in 2020 and $20 million for recovery from the 2015 unrest following the death of Freddie Gray from injuries sustained in police custody.

Officials learned about the new Blueprint tab in early January. “It was a really compressed timeline to realize how we would pay,” Larsen said.

The budget director said the city will look for ways to maintain its contribution to education in future years through savings. “All options are going to have to be on the table,” she said, noting that this fiscal year does not include or call for city staff reductions.

“We are going to have to look at our ten year financial plan and roll up our sleeves to make sure we can sustain this investment,” City Administrator Faith Leach said of the Blueprint funding.

New positions in police department and public works

As City Council President, Scott led the charge to cut $22 million from the police budget in 2020. But as mayor, his administration increased the agency’s budget by $28 million in 2021 and $5 million in 2022. This year, the budget is essentially flat: fiscal year was $525.1 million; fiscal year 2024′s proposal is $524.9 million.

The department will add five new civilian positions to the police department’s victim services team, which currently operate in the Western and Southern districts. It also funds 20 new positions in the police accountability board, which in 2023 was funded with a supplemental allocation. There is no change to sworn staffing levels.

The budget includes funding for 37 new Department of Public Works positions to fill about ten new trash and recycling crews. Budget director Laura Larsen said this means the agency will be less reliant on pulling crews from other areas like street sweeping.

A snapshot of city life

Income taxes are projected to be up about 3.9% for an increase of $16.7 million. There were about 7,400 less income tax filers in Baltimore last fiscal year, most of whom made less than $60,000. But the city saw a rise in incomes overall that offset the loss.

Tourism revenue, which is pulled from hotel tax and parking fees, increased by about 13.4% for an increase of $5.6 million. Finance officials anticipate that hotel demand is expected to meet about 90% of pre-pandemic levels by June 2024.

“Because there’s been a shift in hotel inventory in the city, we’re seeing prices go up, so the higher demand coupled with higher prices is helping our revenue bounce back,” Larsen said.

Parking demand continues to be relatively low, she added. And revenue from traffic cameras are projected to decline by 14.5%. There’s a dramatic drop off in number of tickets being issued, Larsen said, noting there is a low collection rate — about 50% — on violations in general.

Tickets from Interstate 83 speeding cameras are not included in the revenue, though Larsen noted the cameras were anticipated to collect about 595,000 tickets and instead have collected about 350,000 - 400,000.

All signs point to an interesting budget season

The council, led by Council President Nick Mosby, has grown more critical of Scott as the mayor enters the second half of his first term.

Councilman Eric Costello, who oversees budget hearings as the chair of the Ways and Means committee, said he has met several times with administration members to discuss the 2024 proposal; though he has not received a draft, he has been brief on budget projections.

“We wanted to be ahead of the curve this year, so as a council we’ve gotten started a lot earlier than we normally would and have been meeting on a weekly basis,” the Democrat said.

Leach said she anticipates that the council will use their new authority.

“I can’t blame them,” she said.