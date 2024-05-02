The Baltimore City Fire Department on Thursday extinguished a fire at the corner of South Broadway and Eastern Avenue in Fells Point.

Video captured by WBAL-TV showed bright orange flames coming from the top of the building along with heavy black smoke. The smoke and fire could be seen from the Inner Harbor. The fire appeared to be centered in a turret or tower at the top of the building, which houses a liquor store on the ground level.

View post on Twitter
The fire in Fells Point appeared to be extinguished or under control by around 1:25 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Kylie Cooper)

Firefighters continued to spray water on the tower at around 2 p.m. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others.

