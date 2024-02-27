Officials say 19 people were displaced after a fire broke out in southeast Baltimore

Baltimore City leaders say an 8-year-old has died, two people are hospitalized and 19 people are displaced following a fire early Tuesday morning.

Councilman Zeke Cohen say a 13-year-old and 22-year-old were hospitalized and remain in critical condition Tuesday morning after Baltimore City firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to a house fire in the 3400 block of E. Lombard St. in southeast Baltimore.

Heavy fire and smoke could be seen coming from both floors of the two-story brick house, said department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright in an email. Cohen said a captain and firefighters fought their way through flames to rescue the victims.

Firefighters found the three individuals unconscious and non-responsive. They were able to pull the individuals out of the building. Paramedics treated them onsite before they were taken to area hospitals for definitive care, Cartwright said.

Fire investigators plan to perform an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Cohen applauded the fire department for “an incredible response, arriving on the scene within just minutes,” he said in a social media post. “It’s a tough day for our community but I am extremely grateful for these brave men and women.”

Cohen said he is working with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement’s victim services team and the Red Cross to ensure that the victims and displaced neighbors are relocated and receive the care they need.

Donation efforts will be coordinated through Pastor Mark Parker and Breath of God Church, Cohen said.

This story may be updated.