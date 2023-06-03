HonFest organizers reject Planned Parenthood of Maryland as vendor

Well, hon, there’s one vendor who won’t be at the 2023 HonFest — Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

The nonprofit provider of low-cost reproductive health care services to women, men and teens announced in social media posts that its application had been denied.

“PPM was rejected as a vendor at HonFest, then told we could ask another vendor to share if we abided by a gag rule. We will not perpetuate silence and stigma of our services. Please enjoy photos from a time HonFest recognized us as a valued provider of health care and education,” the tweet read.

The group shared photos of volunteers in the requisite attire of beehive hairdos, cat’s eye glasses and leopard print, a nod to the midcentury working-class women for whom the festival is named.

It is not clear what gag rule was offered to the organization in exchange for sharing a space with another vendor.

A response posted on the HonFest’s Facebook page said the organizers were standing by long-held rules prohibiting “political, religious, and hot topic issues.”

“Since the overturning of the Roe V Wade decision, it has certainly become an issue which has led to some very unfortunate public incidences, and as such, it has become a ‘hot topic,’” organizers said.

“We invited them to join the only non-artisan vendor, the Baltimore City Health Department, in their booth and use that space to promote women’s health issues like breast health, female related cancers and STD’s,” the post read.

HonFest also rejected other vendors, the post said.

Planned Parenthood of Maryland and HonFest organizers did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Followers spoke out against the festival’s decision.

A Facebook user posting as Traci Withani wrote: “When the court overturns Obergefell will you ask LGBTQ+ organizations to share a booth and obey a gag order, too? Is the escalation of antisemitism making the presence of Jews at the festival more dangerous? Or is it just women’s rights and those that support them you’re willing to throw away?”

Reddit users on the r/baltimore page made a play on the event’s name showing support for Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

“Shunfest.”

“Donefest?”

“Time to Runfest.”

HonFest, billed as a celebration of “working women who helped make this great city what it is,” has been an annual event since 1994, according to its website. The festival started by former Cafe Hon owner Denise Whiting has grown through the decades and now takes up several blocks of Hampden’s 36th Street.

Last year, Whiting closed Cafe Hon after 30 years. Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group, the owner of Petit Louis Bistro, Charleston and several other highly regarded Baltimore restaurants, is set to open a new concept in the space.

But Whiting publicly said she planned to continue running the festival known for crowning Baltimore’s Best Hon.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, from noon to 6 p.m., according to the event page.