Banner stories that made an impact and held people accountable

Published on: April 05, 2023 2:00 AM EDT

One of the things that The Baltimore Banner does best is dig deep. I hope you’re coming to us for daily news (and for my occasional astronomical and environmental stories), but I really hope you’re reading The Banner’s investigations.

Here’s just a small collection of some of The Banner’s biggest investigations and stories that made an impact.

Inside ‘The Kingdom’

When a ‘predator’ holds the keys: How a ranger accused of rape ran a state park without scrutiny

In this deep and harrowing investigation, reporter Julie Scharper detailed the ways that current and former employees said the longtime manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park wielded power in Maryland’s largest park — and she did it with grace and sensitivity.

The criminal trial for Michael Browning, the accused, is ongoing. But the original investigation is still worth reading.

Crime and accountability

Johns Hopkins still wants private cops despite deep opposition and falling campus crime

This piece shows the sharp contrast between the story the Johns Hopkins University is telling about its need for a private police force, and the reality of crime trends on its campuses. While there was a surge in crime, our reporting showed that the surge has stabilized.

Initiative after reporting

Baltimore lawmaker takes aim at ‘predatory’ real estate practices

After a Banner journalist reported on a real estate company that engaged in shady and “predatory” lending schemes, a Baltimore lawmaker started working on legislation to curb the practice. Del. Marlon Amprey, the Baltimore Democrat who started looking into the issue, started working on the bill within days of the original investigation publishing.

Law changed, money set aside

One woman’s quest for justice after almost $3,000 of benefits were stolen

This story is a really great, in-depth look at how regulations surrounding food benefits have real effects on peoples’ lives. Reporter Brenna Smith spent time with one woman as she tried to get reimbursed after thousands of dollars were stolen from her.

Since then, Congress has changed the law surrounding SNAP benefits reimbursement, and Gov. Wes Moore set aside money to reimburse Marylanders who had their benefits stolen.

