Animal pelts aren’t exactly the sort of flotsam Marylanders are used to seeing wash up along the state’s shorelines.

Since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, people have reported finding unusual items that they suspect came from the cargo ship Dali. Authorities are still investigating circumstances of the disaster and have not said what sort of cargo went overboard when the vessel slammed into the bridge.

Footage obtained by the Daily Mail and posted on TikTok appears to show several hides floating on the surface of the water, though its unclear whether they came from the ship. Large pieces of lumber also washed up near the Riviera Beach Community in Pasadena.

The Maryland Department of the Environment dispatched an inspector to Anne Arundel County to look into the Riviera Beach report and confirmed wood debris containing pieces of metal had washed up at two locations. The debris is believed to be pieces of fendering from the Key Bridge piers.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

View post on TikTok

Maryland officials have set up a hotline to report debris washing up along the state’s shorelines following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. They’re warning people not to touch anything that washes up for safety reasons and instead report such findings to the Key Bridge Joint Unified Command at 410-205-6625.

The hotline is being monitored by Witt O’Brien’s, the emergency response contractor for the ship’s owner. The contractor evaluates and prioritizes the reports. Work teams are then dispatched to remove debris when possible, said MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson in an email.

Read More

A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024, sending several vehicles and people into the frigid water below.

Full coverage of the Key Bridge collapse

View post on Twitter

Lillian Reed

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

Lillian Reed

More from Lillian Reed

Heavy rains are expected across Baltimore region this afternoon

First vessel passes through small passage cleared near Key Bridge

More From The Banner

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.

Larry Desantis poses for a portrait outside his workplace, Herman's Bakery, in Dundalk on March 28, 2024. Desantis was one of the last drivers to cross the bridge moments before it collapsed.

We spoke with one of the last drivers to cross the Key Bridge

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Bill proposal could unravel Maryland’s benefits theft reimbursement program