Animal pelts aren’t exactly the sort of flotsam Marylanders are used to seeing wash up along the state’s shorelines.

Since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, people have reported finding unusual items that they suspect came from the cargo ship Dali. Authorities are still investigating circumstances of the disaster and have not said what sort of cargo went overboard when the vessel slammed into the bridge.

Footage obtained by the Daily Mail and posted on TikTok appears to show several hides floating on the surface of the water, though its unclear whether they came from the ship. Large pieces of lumber also washed up near the Riviera Beach Community in Pasadena.

The Maryland Department of the Environment dispatched an inspector to Anne Arundel County to look into the Riviera Beach report and confirmed wood debris containing pieces of metal had washed up at two locations. The debris is believed to be pieces of fendering from the Key Bridge piers.

Maryland officials have set up a hotline to report debris washing up along the state’s shorelines following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. They’re warning people not to touch anything that washes up for safety reasons and instead report such findings to the Key Bridge Joint Unified Command at 410-205-6625.

The hotline is being monitored by Witt O’Brien’s, the emergency response contractor for the ship’s owner. The contractor evaluates and prioritizes the reports. Work teams are then dispatched to remove debris when possible, said MDE spokesperson Jay Apperson in an email.