See what Harborplace’s $500 million overhaul could look like

MCB Real Estate and developer P. David Bramble released details Monday of their long-awaited plans to revamp Harborplace, perhaps Baltimore’s most well-known destination.
Among the featured components of the project is a large new housing development consisting of two towers in a “stepped down” design, one tower rising 32 stories and the other 25 stories. In all, the complex would deliver as many as 900 housing units, along with retail and commercial space.
The developer’s plans also describe two, 200,000 square foot buildings, one commercial property on Pratt Street that would include an open ground floor with publicly available meeting spaces, and another “retail and commercial” space with dining options and a 50,000 square foot rooftop park, also on Pratt Street. The designs also make way for a smaller retail building within a 30,000 square foot park along with an amphitheater, all bounded by downtown’s Light and Pratt Streets.
Check out renderings of what MCB Real Estates is proposing:
