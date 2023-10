The Baltimore Banner's Editor in Chief Kimi Yoshino moderated a fireside discussion on how philanthropy and giving impact our communities at iMPACT Maryland, a thought-leadership conference hosted by The Banner on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023, in Baltimore. Panelists included John Brothers, President of T. Rowe Price Foundation and T. Rowe Price Program for Charitable Giving, and Franklyn Baker, chief executive of United Way of Central Maryland. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)