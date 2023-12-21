Calling all reality TV show fans: start brushing up on your “The Real Housewives of Potomac” knowledge so you’re up to date with the latest adventure. For one of the stars, Robyn Dixon, her next adventure will be in Columbia.

That’s right, Dixon of Bravo’s RHOP will soon open a franchise location of GLO30, a monthly facial business, at Columbia Crossing off of Route 175.

The Baltimore native alerted her Instagram followers of her upcoming business venture on Thursday: “My location is selected, the lease is signed, and the architect is hard at work drawing up plans to transform this space into a beautiful Glo30 skincare studio.”

Her post was met with hundreds of commenters cheering her on and excited to visit the new location.

She invested in GLO30 in late July and has been a member of the studio for more than 10 years, according to her Instagram post announcing the investment.

GLO30 isn’t her first business endeavor, though. She also owns a hat company called Embellished, which sells satin-lined hats, as well as hoodies, t-shirts and masks. Dixon has also worked as a publicist, a podcaster, has dabbled in the real estate world to flip houses, according to Bravo. She’s also on the board of directors for Holistic Life Foundation, a Baltimore nonprofit – she’s really done it all.

GLO30 is a monthly subscription-based facial service that can include light therapy or facial cupping, and the price ranges between $89 and $150 depending on membership status. Botox, laser facials and micro infusion facials – mini needles in a stamp form of sorts infused with filler and Botox – are among the services offered.

The first GLO30 location opened in 2012, just outside of Washington, D.C., and now has five locations across Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, according to GLO30′s website. Ten more storefronts, including Dixon’s studio in Columbia, are in the works further south and west across the country.

Dixon is known for acting and her part in RHOP, of course, and she is married to Juan Dixon, a University of Maryland basketball legend and former head coach at Coppin State.

He was dismissed from Coppin State in March and named in a lawsuit regarding sexual assault.

The Dixons were married for seven years before getting divorced, and they remarried in 2022. The high-school sweethearts have two kids.

As a part of all eight seasons of RHOP, it’s safe to say that her Columbia business venture will make an appearance in season nine.