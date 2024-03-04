The Harford County Health Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for aggressive and wild animals.

There have been at least two reports of fox attacks. One person and one dog have been bitten.

The health department says the fox attacks were reported half of a mile apart in the Barrington community of Bel Air.

“There were two separate reports that a dog and a human were bitten by a fox on Feb. 28, and they were within a half mile of each other,” said Ronya Nassar, a spokesperson for the Harford County Health Department.

Officials told WJZ they haven’t caught the fox or foxes to test them for rabies.

Now, they are warning pet owners to pay extra attention to their furry friends when on a stroll through the neighborhood.

“Therefore we can’t really determine any rabies exposure, so we’re just really pushing out to the community at this time that individuals shouldn’t be going out and playing with wildlife,” Nassar said.

If you do come into contact with a wild animal, seek medical attention, Nassar said.

If you aren’t sure if your pet has come into contact with wildlife, the Harford County Health Department says they are hosting rabies vaccination clinics for pets in April and May.

“Those are low-cost rabies clinics,” Nassar said. “They cost $10. You do have to sign up ... to go to those clinics.”

“We also want to make sure that they’re maintaining control of your pets,” Nassar said. “You want to make sure to keep your cats and ferrets indoors, and keeping your dogs under super direct supervision.”

Harford County health officials encourage anyone who comes into contact with the fox or foxes to call the health department.

