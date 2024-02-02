Maryland Department of Health and Montgomery County health officials said Thursday that a person who traveled internationally recently has been diagnosed with measles.

No identifying information about the person has been released. State health officials said people in at least three locations from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 were exposed to the virus.

Anyone who visited the following locations during any of the following hours may have been exposed:

Washington Dulles International Airport International Terminal on Jan. 27 from 6-9:30 a.m.

Claridge House at 2445 Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring, on Jan. 27 from 7:30-10 a.m., from Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. to Jan. 28 at 1 a.m., and Jan. 29 from 7-10 a.m.

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department on Jan. 27 from 7-11 p.m.

The virus triggers early symptoms, including a fever of more than 101 degrees, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

People are generally considered immune to measles if they have had two measles vaccine shots, previously had measles or laboratory evidence of immunity or infection. A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

Pregnant women, infants younger than 1 year old and those who are immune compromised are considered high risk.

State officials said anyone potentially exposed to the virus and those at high risk should contact their health care providers or call Montgomery County Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755 for guidance.

There has been a recent global rise in measles cases and measles importation to the United States, Maryland officials said. One case of measles was identified in Maryland in 2023, and five were reported in 2019.