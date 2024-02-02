Maryland Department of Health and Montgomery County health officials said Thursday that a person who traveled internationally recently has been diagnosed with measles.

No identifying information about the person has been released. State health officials said people in at least three locations from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 were exposed to the virus.

Anyone who visited the following locations during any of the following hours may have been exposed:

The virus triggers early symptoms, including a fever of more than 101 degrees, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

People are generally considered immune to measles if they have had two measles vaccine shots, previously had measles or laboratory evidence of immunity or infection. A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

Pregnant women, infants younger than 1 year old and those who are immune compromised are considered high risk.

State officials said anyone potentially exposed to the virus and those at high risk should contact their health care providers or call Montgomery County Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755 for guidance.

There has been a recent global rise in measles cases and measles importation to the United States, Maryland officials said. One case of measles was identified in Maryland in 2023, and five were reported in 2019.

Brett Barrouquere

brett.barrouquere@thebaltimorebanner.com

Brett Barrouquere

Brett Barrouquere is an editor on the Express Desk, handling breaking news. 

More from Brett Barrouquere

MedStar, Justice Department reach settlement over allegations of ADA violations

Baltimore Sun co-owner says paper will end political endorsements

More From The Banner

A rider, seen in silhouette, boards a shuttle bus.

MTA launches new tool for riders to track reliability of buses, trains

Julia Harkin needed a liver transplant and her daughter Eileen Harkin became a living donor to save her life. A little over a year later in December, she needed a kidney and Eileen gave her that too, becoming a rare two-time living donor. They are pictured recovering in Julia's Frederick home on January 22, 2024.

This woman donated an organ to save her mother’s life — twice

Far more Maryland students are missing too much school

The Orioles are about to have a new owner. Here’s what changes we’d like to see.