What is your experience with the overdose crisis in Baltimore?

People have been increasingly affected by the opioid epidemic, particularly in Baltimore City. We want to know how its residents have responded to the crisis.

Published 8/7/2023 6:00 p.m. EDT

A Bmore POWER worker passes out Narcan (naloxone) to a person walking at the corner of Cumberland Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
In recent years, fatal drug overdoses have skyrocketed across the United States. Of all the major American cities where the opioid crisis has unfolded, Baltimore stands apart. It has one of the highest drug overdose rates in the country, and one that disproportionately affects older Black men. Yet the issue of drug addiction — and its causes — receive little public attention compared with other issues in the city, such as gun violence.

Do you have firsthand experience with drug overdoses, addiction or recovery? Or do you work in a field that brings you face-to-face with the opioid epidemic? Reporters from The Baltimore Banner and The New York Times are writing about the opioid epidemic in the city and would like to hear from people who have firsthand experience with the crisis and the toll it has taken on the community.

Please answer the questions using the form below. We may use your contact information to follow up with you. We will not publish your name, or any part of your submission, without contacting you first.

