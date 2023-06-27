Two members of a prominent Baltimore Catholic family have sued St. Mary’s Seminary and the Archdiocese of Baltimore, saying their father’s fatal overdose was a result of the sexual abuse he suffered while he was a 14-year-old working at the seminary and the church’s coverup.

Flannery and Liam Gallagher, the children of Frank X. Gallagher Jr., say that after the abuse their father “experienced extreme emotional distress” and began experimenting with drugs and engaging in compulsive and risky sexual encounters.

In August 2022, at age 62, Frank Gallagher Jr. fatally overdosed on drugs, the suit says.

The suit alleges that the church and seminary failed to “protect Frank Jr. from the obvious hazards posed by placing him alone, at night, at St. Mary’s Seminary, knowing it to be rife with pedophiles.”

In addition, the suit said that the church did not take action to address their father’s abuse and suffering after he came forward and told the archdiocese about his abuse. Instead, the suit alleges that the church attempted to keep the abuse a secret.

“By this suit, Frank Jr.’s children seek to shine a light on how powerful institutions turned their backs on their father, other victims, and other victims’ families by enabling the destruction of countless lives at the hands of pedophiles within the church,” the suit says.

The Gallagher family has long had close ties to the archdiocese. Frank Gallagher Sr. founded the Baltimore law firm of Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP, and was the archdiocese’s primary legal adviser until he died at age 43 of a heart attack while he was in the middle of a 1972 trial representing the archdiocese priests who had been accused of anti-war activities.

The suit alleges that the archdiocese capitalized on Gallagher Sr.’s name and “made millions from his relationships” but failed to give his family — his widow and five children — any financial benefits. As a result, the lawsuit says his 14-year-old son got a job at the St. Mary’s Seminary through a connection with his uncle, a priest, to help earn money.

A Maryland Attorney General’s report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic church released earlier this year named seminarian Mark Haight as an abuser. The family said Gallagher was abused by Haight.

Haight attended St. Mary’s Seminary, and worked at St. Ambrose Church in Baltimore in the early 1970s. He was accused of abuse by victims in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont. The report did not identify Gallagher by name but says a victim who had been 14 years old and worked at St. Mary’s had reported the abuse in 2002. The report said that the files that refer to abuse by priests including Haight were referred to as “the bad boy files.”

Haight was removed from ministry in 1996.

