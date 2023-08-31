If you’re planning on spending time in the Inner Harbor this Labor Day weekend, you could find yourself sitting in traffic.
Hundreds of the best professional cyclists are expected to ride through Baltimore this weekend for the second annual Maryland Cycling Classic. The race happens Sunday, beginning in Sparks, Baltimore County and ending in the Inner Harbor. The event is expected to draw thousands of spectators.
According to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, the following road and lane closures will be implemented:
Lane closure on Friday, from approximately 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Linwood Avenue west side curb lane closure between E. Pratt Street and Eastern Avenue
Road closures from 5 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday:
- Market Place between Water Street and Pratt Street
- Pratt Street between Gay Street and President Street (lane closures on Saturday, full closure of Pratt Street begins at 5 a.m. on Sunday, then after the race two lanes will remain closed until 12 p.m. on Monday)
Road closures on Saturday, September 2nd from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
- Point Street between S. Central Avenue and Wills Street (both drives)
- Central Avenue between Point Street and Dock Street
- Wills Street between Point Street and Dock Street (curb lane closures only)
Road closures on Sunday from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Falls Road between Lake Avenue and St. Paul Street
- Lombard Street between Light Street and Hopkins Plaza
- Lombard Street between President Street and Gay Street
- St. Paul Street between Lafayette Avenue and W. Lombard Street
- Water Street between Market Place and S. Frederick Street
- Pratt Street between Hopkins Plaza and Central Avenue
- Central Avenue between Madison Street and Dock Street (segments)
- Dock Street between Central Avenue and S. Caroline Street
- Caroline Street between Dock Street and Fleet Street
- Fleet Street between S. Caroline Street and Broadway
- Broadway between E. Baltimore Street and Fleet Street (southbound only)
- Baltimore Street between E. Broadway and N. Central Avenue
- Madison Street between N. Central Avenue and N. Calvert Street (segments)
- Hillen Street between E. Madison Street and Fallsway
- Fallsway between Hillen Street and E. Madison Street
- Calvert Street between E. Madison Street and Federal Street
- Federal Street between N. Calvert Street and Barclay Street
- Barclay Street between Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue between Barclay Street and St. Paul Street
In addition to the road closures, the following parking restrictions will be implemented for the event:
Parking restrictions from 5 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday:
- Market Place (both sides) – Water to Pratt Streets
Parking restrictions on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Falls Road (both sides) – E. Cold Spring Lane to 36th Street
- St. Paul Street (both sides) – E. Lafayette Avenue to Baltimore Street
- Light Street (both sides) – E. Baltimore to Lombard Streets
- Lombard Street (both sides) – Light Street to Hopkins Plaza
- Hopkins Plaza (west side) – W. Lombard to W. Pratt Streets
- Pratt Street (north side) – S. Gay Street to President Street (no parking in this area until 8 p.m.)
- Pratt Street (north side) – President Street to S. Central Avenue
- Central Avenue (both sides) – E. Pratt to Dock Street
- Dock Street (both sides) – S. Central Avenue to S. Caroline Street
- Caroline Street (both sides) – Dock to Fleet Streets
- Fleet Street (both sides) – S. Caroline Street to Broadway
- Broadway (both sides) – Fleet to E. Baltimore Streets
- Baltimore Street (both sides) – S. Broadway to S. Central Avenue
- Central Avenue (both sides) – E. Baltimore to E. Madison Streets
- Madison Street (both sides) – N. Central Avenue to Ensor Street
- Ensor Street (west side) – E. Madison to E. Monument Streets
- Hillen Street (both sides) – E. Monument Street to Fallsway
- Fallsway (both sides) – Hillen to E. Madison Streets
- Madison Street (both sides) – Fallsway to N. Calvert Street
- Calvert Street (both sides) – E. Madison to Federal Streets
- Federal Street (both sides) – N. Calvert to Barclay Streets
- Barclay Street (both sides) – Federal Street to E. Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue (both sides) – Barclay to St. Paul Streets
- Falls Road (both sides) – Maryland Avenue to St. Paul Street
City DOT advises residents that road closure and race impact times are approximate and may change on race day.
Officials said motorists should use caution and reduce speeds if traveling through and around the race circuit due to the increase in pedestrian, bicycle and event traffic. Any emergency road closures or modifications along the city circuit race route will be updated on the department’s social media sites.
Charm City Circulator operations
On Sunday, the following route modifications will be implemented from 1 p.m. to 6: p.m.:
- The CCC’s Green Route will not be in operation during this time.
- The CCC’s Orange Route will operate on a modified route during this time.
The route will begin at the B&O Museum, and will turn left on Poppleton Street, right on W. Baltimore Street, right on Greene Street, right on W. Lombard Street, right onto Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, left on W. Baltimore Street, left on Arlington Avenue, and left on W. Pratt Street back to the B&O Museum.
Patrons riding the CCC on race day may experience delays and longer than normal wait times. Additional information can be found on the CCC website.
