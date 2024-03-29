The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

It won’t be cheap, and it will require highly specialized skillsets and equipment, experts said

Cranes, barges and salvagers are on their way to Baltimore as the mission to clean up wreckage from the Francis Scott Bridge collapse gets underway.

Buoyed with a new, $60 million commitment from President Joe Biden’s administration, the cleanup mission kicked off in earnest Thursday once authorities turned their focus from rescue and recovery to salvage. The operation will be expensive, long and complicated — and it will require complex machinery, highly skilled workers and, likely, more money.

State authorities believe human remains are trapped among the rubble, and the Port of Baltimore is partially shut down until the shipping channel can be cleared.

Salvaging and clearing the bridge wreckage will be a massive operation that will likely cost more than the initial $60 million in federal aid, said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. That funding will cover demolition, traffic operation, construction and debris recovery.

In a letter addressed to the highway administration Thursday, Wiedefeld stressed the state could not fund an emergency of this magnitude on its own and asked for the “quick release” of the funds.

President Joe Biden has indicated that the federal government will cover the costs associated with Tuesday’s disaster, which killed as many as six construction workers who were paving potholes when the container ship, Dali, sent its mayday signal and crashed into a bridge pylon. Two others were rescued and survived.

It’s unknown what the full cost of rebuilding will amount to, or how long it will take. The rubble has to be dealt with first.

The operation has drawn the largest cranes available on the East Coast. A 1,000-ton crane was expected to arrived to the site around midnight Thursday, and another crane is scheduled to arrive by Saturday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Thursday night at a news conference.

H. Allen Black, who heads the maritime practice at Mills Black LLP, said a successful salvage operation will balance clearing the ship and the bridge segments and restoring navigation in and out of the port. That could require dredging, the removal of sediments and debris from the bottom of the water.

“You need to get talented people with the right training, the right skillset, together,” said Black, a former U.S. Coast Guard officer, who noted that those people will have to be called in. “And it’s not like they’re standing by in a firehouse, waiting to come down.”

The bridge components will also be heavy and oversized, and require cutting apart before bringing them to shore, which ensures that cranes won’t capsize as they lift the materials out of the water. It’s not clear if all the necessary equipment to clear the site will be readily available within the U.S., he added.

“It’s all about the equipment,” he said. “The more robust and bigger the equipment, the faster it’ll go.”

The Dali will also need to be extracted from the wreckage, Black said, and docked for repairs. Crews may bring in what’s known as a “jackup vessel,” he said, a rig that resembles a barge but has big, steel legs at the corners that can be planted down to raise up the ship. “It provides a very stable platform for doing recovery work,” Black said.

Black said the process may not follow that exact sequence, though, and could be expedited with support from the federal government.

On Thursday evening, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said to expect the work to take time.

Speaking to reporters about the container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal in 2022, Moore emphasized that it took five weeks to dislodge it. The Dali container ship is almost as long as the Eiffel Tower, Moore said, and has the Key Bridge on top of it.

”We’re talking three [thousand]-to-4,000 tons of steel that’s sitting on top of that ship,” Moore said.

In an aerial view, the cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

In a statement on Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it’s providing several resources, including sonar, safety inspectors, debris removal vessels and hydrographic and topographic survey vessels, which assess the physical features of water and land. It also pledged to cover the “full cost” of the salvage effort.

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that barges and cranes are on their way. The U.S. Navy is sending barges and additional vessels to support the clearance, too.

Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves with the U.S. Coast Guard told The Banner that the cleanup crew is split up between agencies and organizations: the Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and the Maryland Transportation Authority. Several contractors have also been called in.

Reaves said crew members are “trying to go as fast and as safe as possible.”

Officials and experts are also keeping an eye on environmental impacts of the cleanup operation. Reeves said the Coast Guard has placed a 2,400 feet of “boom,” a type of border, around the ship to try and contain any hazardous materials.

Larry Sanford, vice president for Education at University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, said the weak current in the harbor and the low tides in the shipping channel may help limit damage to the environment.

“The current that goes through any section of the harbor is pretty weak,” he said.

Removing the debris would cause some disturbance to the sediment at the bottom of the harbor, said Sanford, but he said to think of it as dust collecting in the corner of your living room. If the dust is disturbed, the particles will accumulate around the same spot instead of spreading to the rest of the room.

“When you get strong winds, then things can change,” he said.

A view of the wrecked ship Costa Concordia on Jan. 23, 2014 in Isola del Giglio, Italy. (Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

Though not an exact comparison, the 2012 sinking of the Costa Concordia cruise ship may offer a blueprint for the scope and scale the Key Bridge salvage operation might require.

The cruise ship, which crashed off the coast of Italy after striking a rock formation, tilted off-center and partially sank. It took more than two years for the ship to be refloated and towed.

It’s the most expensive salvage in history, said Charles L. Simmons, partner at Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP in Baltimore. Fortunately, the Key Bridge operation seems less complicated because of its location and material type, he said.

“Plus, the Concordia wasn’t blocking the 17th most active port in the country,” Simmons said.