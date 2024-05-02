The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Parking rates at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, which have remained the same since the first year of former President Barack Obama’s administration, are going up.

Airport officials announced Wednesday that the cost to park at the region’s busiest airport will rise by more than 30% for everything from daily parking to long-term parking.

Users will see these rate changes for the 24-hour maximum starting July 1:

Long-term parking, from $8 to $11 per day;

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Express parking, from $10 to $14 per day;

Daily garage, from $12 to $16 per day;

Hourly garage, from $22 to $30 per day;

BWI Rail Station garage, from $9 to $12 per day.

“This change will support the significant investment and innovative projects that are improving the airport experience for our valued customers,” Ricky Smith, the executive director and CEO of BWI Marshall Airport, said in a statement.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Passengers walk through a terminal at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Dec. 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Alex Wong)

The revenue generated by increased parking rates will support improvements such as a new guidance system in the hourly garage to help customers locate available spaces. Eight new electric buses will be added to the parking shuttle fleet, lighting improvements will be installed along the terminal roadway system and an airport parking reservation system is in the works as well.

The $8-per-day spike in the hourly garage rate is partly designed to free up spaces for those parking short term. Airport spokesman Jonathan Dean said the hourly garage has increasingly been filling up, particularly on peak weekends.

“We hope to shift some of those users that park in the Hourly Garage for multiple days to other airport parking facilities, to help free up some spaces for those individuals using the Hourly Garage to drop-off or pick-up travelers,” Dean said.

BWI has about 25,000 spaces in the long-term parking and express lots, as well as the daily and hourly garages. Another 3,187 public spaces can be found at the BWI Rail Station garage, where free shuttle service is offered to the airport terminals.

In December, state officials said they were considering raising parking rates at BWI and other moves to close a $3.3 billion shortfall in funding transportation needs over six years.

David Broughton, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Transportation, confirmed that the budget shortfall contributed to the decision to raise parking rates.