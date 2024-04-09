The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The part of the I-695 Beltway that crossed over the Francis Scott Key Bridge is gone. Not closed, gone. Collapsed into the water.

But, at least as of Tuesday morning, only one major GPS application reflects that monumental, devastating change: Google Maps.

The collapsed bridge is listed as "closed until further notice" on Apple Maps.

If you look at Google Maps, you’ll see the blue waters of the Patapsco River, a little dot for Fort Carroll and the spot on the north side of the river where I-695 comes to an end. What you won’t see is the entire span of the Key Bridge.

It’s not clear exactly when Google removed the bridge, but social media users noticed it April 4.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On Waze, the bridge is listed as the "former" Francis Scott Key Bridge, but the graphical representation of the bridge remains.

“Our team and systems work around the clock to update routes as quickly as possible using multiple sources - including contributions from the community, information from local authorities, and third party data,” a Google spokesperson said in an email. “We closed the bridge on Google Maps and Waze shortly after becoming aware of the incident.”

On Apple Maps, the bridge is listed as “closed until further notice.” And on Waze, it’s listed as a closure for “Bridge collapse” and identified as the “Former Francis Scott Key Bridge.” But the graphical representation remains on Apple and Waze.

Google, which owns Waze, did not immediately clarify why there’s a graphical difference between Waze and Google Maps.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.