State officials on Thursday said it could take nearly $2 billion to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in the clearest picture yet of efforts to replace a vital part of the local community and economy.

The state wants to be “as aggressive as we can” but also set a realistic timeline for delivery, with an estimate for completion by fall 2028, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said.

The project will cost between $1.7 and $1.9 billion. Key Bridge was a lynchpin for the Port of Baltimore’s access to out-of-state markets and played a pivotal role in travel along the northeast corridor, Wiedefeld said. Roughly $21.5 billion in freight traveled across the bridge in 2023 alone, according to his department.

“We’ve all seen the importance of that bridge to both the community, to the Port of Baltimore, and you’ve seen it play out in the traffic,” he said. “That traffic will change again when the port opens so I think it’ll even increase the urgency to get this bridge open as quickly as we can.”

The state needs to put forward a cost estimate to the federal government as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Fund, which will front the costs for the new bridge, he said.

The money to build the new bridge will be added to a bucket of recent federal infrastructure investments in Maryland.

The international spotlight was thrust onto Baltimore when the Key Bridge crumbled into the Patapsco River on March 26 after being struck by the massive Dali shipping vessel. The early morning disaster, currently being investigated by multiple federal agencies, fueled both conspiracy theories and expressions of solidarity with the families of the six construction workers who fell to their death.

Even before salvage efforts began, President Joe Biden vowed to “move heaven and earth” to rebuild the bridge quickly and with federal dollars. After an aerial helicopter tour of the wreckage alongside Gov. Wes Moore on April 5, Biden pledged the new bridge would be made with union labor and U.S. steel.

Gov. Wes Moore and President Joe Biden walk out of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Headquarters in Dundalk for a press conference on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Lawmakers have said they will seek to recoup the costs fronted by taxpayers once investigators determine responsibility for the disaster. Previous U.S. bridge collapses where design firms, boat captains or other parties were found liable for damages indicate that process could be lengthy and unsuccessful.

The FBI recently boarded the Dali as part of an ongoing criminal probe to investigate whether the crew was aware of any issues that led to the ship losing power while approaching the shipping channel underneath the bridge before they left the Port of Baltimore.

The state had an insurance policy on the Key Bridge that will lead to a $350 million payout. Wiedefeld said that he doesn’t anticipate any snags in the process of claiming the money that Maryland will ultimately use to help pay the federal government back.

State transportation officials will host an industry forum on May 7 as they begin engaging potential contractors; the state plans to pursue a cable-stayed bridge to replace the continuous truss structure that stood before it.