Agency administrator Holly Arnold cited mechanical issues at an emergency news conference. She said the suspension would begin Friday, but that she could not provide a timeline for resuming service.

The Maryland Transit Administration plans to indefinitely suspend light rail service on its north-south line starting Friday, citing mechanical issues.

At an emergency news conference Thursday evening, state officials attributed the move to punctures of high-voltage conduits on rail cars. Two mechanical issues will require more detailed inspections across the entire fleet, MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said.

Arnold said the agency would need eight rail cars to be available to return to service. She could not provide a timeline for resuming light rail service.

“We understand what a significant impact this will have,” she said.

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold and other officials announce that light rail service will be suspended effective Friday Dec. 8, 2023. Arnold cited serious mechanical issues with rail cars and could not provide a timeline for resuming service. (Daniel Zawodny)

The MTA planned to fill the gap with shuttle bus service at all light rail stations starting Friday. The agency plans to pull about 30 buses from other lines to fill the gap and seek a federal grant to overhaul its light rail cars.

The agency held a hastily called news conference at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The move comes as seasonal activities get underway and area residents prepare for holiday travel. It’s unclear what the move will mean for workers who 0rely on the service for their daily work. Many people also use the light rail to get to Ravens games, and Baltimore it set to play the Los Angeles Rams at home at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The north-south rail line, which runs from Hunt Valley in Baltimore County to Glen Burnie in Anne Arundel County through downtown, has been mired by service disruptions over the years, both from major pandemic-related cuts and day-to-day disruptions to downed tree limbs and power lines.

Light rail ridership has rebounded slowly since the onset of the pandemic. In 2019, the service logged just shy of 548,000 monthly riders. So far in 2023, the monthly average is just over 287,000.

Officials announced proposed cuts to the state’s transportation budget earlier this week, but said that operations for “core service” on Baltimore’s transit lines would not be affected. The cuts will mean that the MTA will have to delay the purchase of some new light rail cars to replace its aging fleet.

The Baltimore Metro, which is separate from the light rail, has consistently experienced more major mechanical failures year-over-year than most other heavy rail systems in the United States, according to federal data. The MTA recently acquired the first of 78 new Metro rail cars that will replace its original 100 over the next several years. That overhaul will also be slowed by this week’s proposed budget cuts.

