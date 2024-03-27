The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Maryland State Police and other officials were set to begin recovery efforts Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River.

Gov. Wes Moore said he’s going to make sure “we put every possible resource to bring a sense of closure to these families” now that the search and rescue operation has transitioned into a recovery mission in an interview this morning with TODAY.

State Police spokesman Ron Snyder said there were not any details available about the recovery effort as of 6:30 a.m.

Six construction workers — who were repairing potholes on the bridge when it collapsed — are presumed dead. Two surviving workers were pulled out of the water Tuesday. One was hospitalized and since discharged. The other left the scene and refused medical care.

Recovery of the six missing workers was set to begin at 6 a.m., lead by the state police and in coordination with other agencies, Gov. Wes Moore said Tuesday night. He ordered flags in Maryland lowered to half-staff until further notice.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Tuesday night that recovery efforts would begin for the six missing construction workers after the collapse of the Key Bridge. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A massive container ship, the Dali, struck the Key Bridge after seemingly losing power at 1:24 a.m. on Tuesday. It veered off course a minute later. At some point, the ship issued a mayday that was received by nearby Coast Guard officials and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police were able to stop traffic across the bridge, likely saving lives.

In the TODAY interview, Moore said there are “early indications” that first responders “were able to both start sending out notifications to people there [on the bridge] and also to keep the cars from coming on the bridge.” It wasn’t immediately clear what those notifications would have looked like.

The Maryland Transportation Authority continues to suggest drivers avoid the southeast corridor of I-695. The Outer Loop of the Beltway is closed at MD 10 (Exit 2) and the Inner Loop is closed at MD 157/Peninsula Expressway (Exit 43).

Light wind, rain showers and patchy fog are predicted today for the area around where the Key Bridge once stood, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated.