The budget airline Spirit is adding four new destinations for flights from Baltimore’s BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Spirit customers will be able to fly direct from BWI to Boston and Portland, Oregon, beginning on May 8, with further service to New Orleans and San Diego beginning on May 9.

The airline will be offering twice-daily flights to Boston while flying only three times a week to San Diego, four times a week to Portland and five times a week to New Orleans.

Spirit is the second-largest carrier at BWI and offers nonstop flights to 16 different destinations.

In a press release, BWI airport said Spirit had a passenger market share of about 8%.