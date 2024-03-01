The budget airline Spirit is adding four new destinations for flights from Baltimore’s BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Spirit customers will be able to fly direct from BWI to Boston and Portland, Oregon, beginning on May 8, with further service to New Orleans and San Diego beginning on May 9.

The airline will be offering twice-daily flights to Boston while flying only three times a week to San Diego, four times a week to Portland and five times a week to New Orleans.

Spirit is the second-largest carrier at BWI and offers nonstop flights to 16 different destinations.

In a press release, BWI airport said Spirit had a passenger market share of about 8%.

Zuri Berry

zuri.berry@thebaltimorebanner.com

Zuri Berry

Zuri Berry is the digital strategy editor for The Baltimore Banner. Before The Banner, he served as a radio editor in Washington D.C. and Charlotte, North Carolina, and as deputy managing editor for news and multimedia at the Boston Herald. 

More from Zuri Berry

Two killed, including child, in Baltimore crash involving four cars

Seeking community, Talib Jasir created a festival for Black podcasters

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch