Angel Reese celebrated her birthday red carpet style when she attended the Met Gala on Monday.

The Randallstown native, who helped lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2023, ditched her WNBA duties for the day and stunned during one of fashion’s most iconic events.

The annual event is a fundraiser to benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. But it is most known for its ability to attract A-list celebrities in head-turning, eye-popping ensembles. This year’s event attracted the likes of Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and Zendaya. This year’s theme was “The Garden of Time.”

Reese, a recent first-round draft pick for the Chicago Sky, more than held her own in an ethereal seafoam green gown from British fashion brand 16Arlington. The halter top frock, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned with shiny appliques, ostrich feathers and a sheer skirt and train. She completed the look with glittery matching pumps by Stuart Weitzman. Her hair was slicked back into a fashionable low ponytail. She wore diamond earrings and assorted diamond rings.

Angel Reese poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA draft. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

No stranger to fashion — she’s been featured in Vogue and she turned plenty of heads at the WNBA draft in a daring metallic, hooded gown — Reese was one of the most noticeable athletes to attend the event along with Venus and Serena Williams, who are both fashionistas in their own respect.

Reese posted most of the day’s experience to her 3.1 million followers on Instagram. There, she shared a video of her having her makeup done as well as pictures of her boarding a private jet.