Arts for Learning Maryland says more than 500 spots remain open in a summer program that offers six weeks of free, full-day arts and academic instruction and activities to Baltimore City students from pre-K through the sixth grade.

The program, called “Summer for Arts Learning Academy,” will be held Monday through Thursday, June 26 to Aug. 3. As of June 15, 2,200 of the 2,750 spots had been filled. But some 550 spots remained open.

“This program gives young people access to amazing performing and visual artists,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “We know many Baltimore City families are still seeking free, safe and engaging opportunities for their children.”

The program will be hosted at nine public schools across Baltimore City, with each day lasting from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for students as well.

Those schools include: Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle, Dorothy I. Height Elementary, Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle, Gardenville Elementary, Graceland Park-O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle, Henderson-Hopkins, Leith Walk Elementary/Middle, Pimlico Elementary/Middle, and Wildwood Elementary/Middle.

Michael Brush, director of the Summer for Arts Learning Academy, said the program uses various artforms to teach math and literacy to kids.

“You are learning through the arts. You can imagine learning how to divide fractions through beatboxing or identifying the elements of a story through painting” Brush said.

The program pairs a teacher and professional artist in the classroom to create a lesson plan. There are more than 100 teaching artists among the nine schools, with professionals specializing in dance, music, visual arts, and theater at each site.

After lunch, students partner with physical education teachers and Morgan State students to focus on fitness and fun.

The afternoon portion of the camp allows kids to work with individual artists and dive deeper into the art forms they’ve chosen to study.

“Students get to pick from a number of artforms that are available at their site, and they get a chance to dive into those artforms for the last 90 minutes of the day,” Brush said.

Arts for Learning, a nonprofit, has also partnered with Smart Steps Inc. to provide aftercare (including snacks) for students who need it. There is a $25 nonrefundable fee for that service, and it will cost parents $75 per week.

The organization plans to offer a similar service during the regular school year that starts in September.