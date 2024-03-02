You could say Baltimore sculptor Alvin Pettit has drawn closer to his own higher calling in his new project honoring famed Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Pettit will create nearly a 15-foot clay sculpture to sit permanently in front of Philadelphia’s City Hall. Expected for completion in the summer of 2025, Pettit said he took influences from his Baltimore upbringing to design the statuesque Tubman when the City of Brotherly Love put out a call to artists for permanent version of her.

Born in Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Tubman is revered for escaping enslavement in 1849 and becoming a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad. She faced a high risk when she returned multiple times to lead 300 more African Americans to freedom before the outbreak of the Civil War.

Out of about 50 artists nationally, Pettit was selected for his 18-inch model design titled ‘A Higher Power,’ that will feature Tubman her standing on top of a Confederate flag as the “oppressive” obstacle that she conquered, he said.

“The reason I call it ‘A Higher Power’ is because I show her with her battle and military gear in which she’s seldom seen in,” Pettit said. “And I show her with her arms in a premium position, because even though she’s fully locked and loaded, with her gun and a pistol, she’s not using any of those. She’s actually calling on a higher power to her to get her through her own obstacles.”

Pettit, a 53-year-old who grew up in the city’s Ashburton neighborhood, was infatuated and creating comic books as a child.

In the early 80s, Pettit received his formal training at institutions such as the Maryland Art Institute, Baltimore’s School for the Arts and Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts.

“I was a big comic book fan and collected comic books. And I started doing that early on, and I would draw superheroes and make up my own superheroes ... And when I went to college in New York, my original ambition was to actually become a comic book artist. But then I was exposed to a lot more museums, art from different periods in history and was exposed to different mediums and different genres of art and the fine arts,” Pettit explained.

“I quickly realized I didn’t like sitting at a drafting table for a panel art. I quickly move more into large scale paintings and sculptors because I like the physicality of it,” he added.

But the action poses and the heroic stances that will be seen in Pettit’s depiction of Tubman, a lot of what is influenced by his lovefor comic book art.

Though it’s shut down now, Pettit recounted going into a church affiliated with his former elementary school, St. Michael’s on Wolfe and Lombard streets, and seeing an archangel sort of position and stand on top of a surface. It was where he drew the inspiration to place Tubman a top of the granite block with for her small frame, yet militant like stature, he said.

Baltimore sculptor Alvin Pettit is creating a 15-foot-tall statue of Maryland native and abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The artwork will stand in front of Philadelphia's city hall.

“I grew up in a time in Baltimore, where I didn’t have the privilege of seeing people in public art that looked like or represented me or other African Americans, or just any kind of diversity. And so, I feel passionate about the fact that, you know, I get to help now add to the narrative of telling the story that is just now starting to be told in public art about African Americans,” Pettit said.

Pettit will spend six months use an oil-based clay to begin the sculpture, but other materials will include a steel armature, carbon foam to carve all the detail into clay. Once the molds are completed, another six months will be needed for the sculpture to be taken into bronze before it will be placed op top of a granite base in front of City Hall.

“To be commissioned for a figure as audacious as Harriet in Philadelphia, which is obviously one of the oldest cities where most historical cities when we talk about the founding of the country, that’s even more of a like a shining star on it, because she’s going to be right there in such a historical city where there are many monuments all around that tell the story of the founding of the country and how it was founded — that’s pretty significant to me,” Pettit said.