More than a dozen public art pieces have vanished. Not a single person can say why.

“And a lot of times, that means that artworks get erased with it,” Patterson said. “I think some of the public looks around a city like Baltimore and feels like it’s underrepresented by African American artists when you look at the whole collection, but I think it’s important to realize that there have been a number of significant works by African American artists that have either been lost or erased through the processes of urban renewal or renovations of buildings where those artists’ works were located. Preserving those works isn’t usually a priority.”