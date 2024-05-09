The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

“Lady in the Lake,” the Apple TV+ drama based on the 2019 novel by New York Times bestselling author — and Baltimore resident — Laura Lippman, will premiere on July 19.

The limited series, which is set and was filmed in Baltimore, stars Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman and Emmy-nominee Moses Ingram, who is a Baltimore-native and Baltimore School for the Arts alum.

The show will premiere with two episodes on Friday, July 19, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23.

Apple TV+ gives this synopsis of the series: “When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.”

Filming of the Apple TV+ series, staring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, started in April 2022. (Getty Images)

The miniseries, which filmed in Baltimore in 2022, was embroiled in its own set of drama when production was halted in August 2022, after a threat allegedly took place on set.

Baltimore Police, citing officers working security on the set, told news media including The Baltimore Banner that drug dealers had been upset with the production, threatened to shoot up the set, and demanded a $45,000 payment, causing production to be shut down for the day.

Police later walked back those allegations, saying the threats of violence and extortion did not appear accurate.

Ingram, who received her Emmy nomination for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit,” would not discuss the incident when interviewed by The Baltimore Banner, but said this of her experience filming the miniseries: “It’s going well. It’s a really fun set and a great story. I’m excited for people to see it. I’m happy that I get to be the person who brings this character to life and to be home and know where I’m at. It’s really, really a good experience.”

Filming of the series started in April 2022 and lasted most of the year, according to a Maryland Department of Commerce press release.

Then-Gov. Larry Hogan praised the positive impact production would have on the state when production company Endeavor Content first announced plans to film in Maryland.