The space of the long-beloved, former Baltimore watering-hole, otherwise known as The Dizz, may be getting two new owners.

Brendan Dorr and Eric Fooy, co-owners of Dutch Courage in Old Goucher, announced in a Greater Remington Improvement Association meeting Wednesday night that they expect to close on purchasing the iconic 300 W. 30th Street building in late February.

In the most recent iteration, the restaurant was known as the Let’s Brunch Cafe.

While there is no timeline for the impending restaurant’s opening, the business partners said they plan to curate the space in the style of a tavern.

For eager patrons, that means less cocktails, more late-night food and lower prices, Dorr said.

“We want everyone to come in and not feel like they have to spend a lot of money to enjoy themselves,” he said in the meeting.

Dorr explained that the restaurant will begin with providing evening service before expanding hours to lunch.

Both Dorr and Fooy had been working in the restaurant industry for 20 years. Since opening Dutch Courage four years ago, the pair said, they have been itching for the chance to create a more “approachable” eatery. Fooy lives in Remington and Dorr in Charles Village, making the former home of The Dizz, which shuttered in 2019, a close-to-home investment.

News of the team’s venture comes about eight months after the highly anticipated Let’s Brunch Cafe was shut down in the same spot.

“Our goal is to get it open as soon as we can,” Dorr said.

The pair received overwhelming approval from Remington community, with a majority of the voting members electing to support the restauranteur as they attempt to transfer their liquor license into Fooy’s name for the new space.

No hearing has been set, but Dorr hopes to be able to bring his case before the liquor board during the next available hearing on Jan. 25.

“[The restaurant] will be something that will draw people to the neighborhood,” Dorr said. “We don’t want to take away from other businesses. We want to attract.”