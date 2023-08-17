Harris Teeter ‘temporarily closed’ in Locust Point because of mice

Published 8/17/2023 12:13 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/17/2023 1:26 p.m. EDT

Harris Teeter at Locust point in Baltimore, Thursday, August 17, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
The Harris Teeter in Locust Point is closed temporarily for a problem with mice, said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for the grocery chain.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have contacted both our professional pest control company and the Baltimore City Health Department to partner with us on sanitation and control measures,” Robinson said in a written statement. “Additionally, we have implemented strict sanitation protocols, initiated a thorough cleaning and will maintain ongoing inspections. With this expansive mitigation programming, we anticipate reopening the store soon.”

Shoppers who came to the store this morning at 1801 Whetstone Way were met with a sign on the door that read “temporarily closed until further notice.”

The sign urged customers to visit the store’s other Baltimore location, which is in Canton. A separate notice posted in the door said the shutdown was “for pest control and sanitation procedures.”

An employee at the location Thursday declined to answer questions from a Baltimore Banner photographer but said that the shutdown was “temporary.”

The store’s location was not included on the Baltimore City health department’s regularly-updated list of recent food establishment closures, where it reports businesses shut down for health code violations.

“The Baltimore City Health Department did not close the Whetstone Way Harris Teeter,” said department spokesman Yianni Varonis in an email. “Nor was BCHD in correspondence with Harris Teeter before it made this decision.”

This article has been updated to reflect Harris Teeter's reason for the closure.