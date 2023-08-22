Snubbed by Guinness, Heavy Seas to launch its own ‘Baltimore’ Blonde

If you can’t join ‘em, beat ‘em.

That seems to be the attitude driving a new beer announced Tuesday from Heavy Seas, the Halethorpe brewery. The beverage is billed as an “Authentic ‘Baltimore’ Blonde Ale.’ ”

Sound familiar? That description is nearly identical to Guinness’ Baltimore Blonde ale, the production of which left the state this summer. The gold-and-red design of the Heavy Seas can even looks a little bit like Guinness Blonde’s Maryland flag-inspired packaging (though just unique enough, presumably, to keep those pesky copyright lawyers at bay).

The icing on the cake: The official name of the new brew is BOHdacious Blonde, an apparent reference to National Bohemian.

It’s the drinkable version of a subtweet. Let me explain.

The can for BOHdacious Blonde. (Handout)

The packaging for Guiness' Baltimore Blonde. (Krishna Sharma/The Baltimore Banner)

Back in April, beverage giant Diageo confirmed it was ending manufacturing of Guinness Baltimore Blonde and other drinks at its Halethorpe facility, which had been hailed as Guinness’ first stateside operation in decades.

This spring, Baltimore County officials stepped in to attempt to keep the Blonde local, even offering $500,000 to any local brewer who could take over production. Their goal was to prevent Baltimore Blonde from becoming another Natty Boh — a beer that has retained its symbolism of the region despite being manufactured elsewhere since the 1990s.

Among the top contenders to take up the mantle seemed to be Heavy Seas. In a letter to Diageo, the brewery’s founder, Hugh Sisson, wrote that “our market will respond more favorably if Baltimore Blonde is brewed locally.”

Since last year, Heavy Seas has also brewed National Premium, an old-time Baltimore brew that was resurrected in 2012 in Delaware. “There’s certain things, if it’s Baltimore-centric, it should be made in Baltimore,” he told The Baltimore Banner this year. “In this case, preferably Baltimore County.”

As typically happens in the case of billion-dollar companies, the bottom line prevailed and Diageo eventually announced that production of Guinness’ Baltimore Blonde would be relocated to New York, taken over by Utica’s FX Matt. That had to sting for local beer lovers, especially since FX had also just announced its acquisition of another Maryland brand, Flying Dog.

Heavy Seas responded in beer with its Tuesday announcement, describing BOHdacious Blonde in a release as “an easy-drinking ale with a 4.5% ABV that ensures a smooth and approachable experience.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Brand manager Caroline Sisson, who is Hugh’s daughter, acknowledged in the release that there have been “significant changes in the craft beer industry recently, both nationally and in Maryland.” She added: “As pioneers in our region, we have played a longstanding role in shaping the Maryland craft brewing scene. BOHdacious Blonde is a tribute to Maryland and its craft beer culture.”

The brew will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and draft starting Sept. 5, but if you can’t wait, you can try it out at the Heavy Seas Taproom, located onsite at its brewery, starting Sept. 1.