Joe Squared in Station North will close by end of year: ‘How is this happening?’

Joe Squared, the beloved Baltimore City eatery and entertainment venue, announced plans Thursday to shutter its doors by the end of the year.

Known for its pizza, music and full-throated support of local artists, Joe Squared has been a community anchor in the Station North neighborhood for nearly 20 years. The decision comes after months of incurring pandemic-era losses that left Nic Johnson, vice president of the restaurant’s workers-owned collective, searching for ways to keep their doors open.

“COVID-19 really changed the landscape for restaurants everywhere … so it’s really been ongoing trying to deal with the lack of business,” he told The Banner shortly after the establishment announced plans to shut down before the new year.

“I feel like we were constantly asking, ‘How is this happening?”

Joe Squared’s shuttering follows a number of local restaurants who have struggled to regain their footing in the wake of COVID-19, including The Local Oyster, which closed both its locations last Saturday. Still, Johnson believes that the best is yet to come for Baltimore-area restaurants.

He said the food scene here remains a supportive and inviting space where there are plenty of niche interests waiting to be filled. The support of loyal Station North customers, he said, has been overwhelming.

“We honestly couldn’t have done it without them. It’s a little bittersweet, but we’re happy to serve the community as long as we can,” he said.

A party celebrating Joe Squared’s legacy is scheduled for the last weekend of December. Johnson hopes the neighborhood will remember the restaurant as a community watering hole and a “great place to see a show or see some cool art on the walls.”