Fans of fresh bread, rejoice.

Kneads Bakeshop, the Harbor East bakery and cafe, plans to open a second location at the Village of Cross Keys later this year, according to a press release from Caves Valley Partners.

The Cross Keys location will be a 1,300-square-foot grab-and-go bakery and coffee shop, significantly smaller than the 17,000-square-foot flagship.

Kneads will be in a new building at the main entrance to the shops. Kira Paterakis, co-owner of Kneads, said it was a “no-brainer” to target the outdoor shopping and dining area at Cross Keys.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“The neighborhood is a true gem, and we’re excited to see how it evolves over the next year,” Paterakis said in a statement. “We can’t wait to showcase our Kneads product and add a ‘much-Kneaded’ amenity to the area.”

Kneads Cross Keys, which is expected to open by fall, will have a “carefully designed aesthetic and menu tailored to the community” including breakfast, lunch and bakery items, along with coffee from Aveley Farms and tea by Wight Tea Co. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available, too, according to the developers.

Kneads also plans to include a kids menu and catering options for events.

Its the latest jewel in the crown for the Cross Keys shopping center which, just a few years ago, didn’t have a single restaurant.

Brunch spot Easy Like Sunday opened last summer and has consistently drawn crowds, especially on weekends. Other attractions are on the way, including the opening this spring of Cece’s Roland Park from chef John Suley (who was named “Rising Star Chef of American Cuisine” in 2007 by the James Beard Foundation), Always Ice Cream Company’s Memorial Day debut, and an unnamed, 200-person Chinese restaurant from the Atlas Restaurant Group planned for the fall.

Arsh Mirmiran, the partner at Caves Valley Partners leading the development of Cross Keys, said in the news release that Kneads and the development are “a perfect match” in the quest to “become a daily stop for the neighbors and residents of North Baltimore.”